Capital Power declares dividends for its Common and Preference shares

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power”) (TSX: CPX) declared a dividend of $0.6519 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock

Symbol Dividend Per

Share Record Date Payment Date Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.1638125 March 18, 2025 March 31, 2025 Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.4287500 March 18, 2025 March 31, 2025 Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.4144375 March 18, 2025 March 31, 2025

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100% eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 region and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 10 GW of power generation at 30 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building clean power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

