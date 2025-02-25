BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL) today announced that BlackLine’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Citizens JMP Technology Conference

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Presentation time: 2:00 PM PT

Location: San Francisco, CA

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Presentation time: 1:50 PM PT

Location: San Francisco, CA

The webcasts will be available on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine is the intelligent financial data platform that powers the modern Office of the CFO. As the central nervous system for financial data, BlackLine seamlessly connects systems, automates workflows, and orchestrates the complex flow of financial information across the enterprise. By transforming raw transactions into strategic insights, BlackLine empowers finance & accounting teams to achieve future-ready financial operations that are accurate, efficient, and intelligent.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

matt.humphries@blackline.com

