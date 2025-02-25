Flywire Acquires Sertifi to Accelerate Travel Business and Expand Offering to Support Over 20,000 Hotel Locations Globally

Acquisition expands Flywire’s travel footprint into new subsegments of travel & hospitality, including large-scale branded hotels, luxury hotels, and boutique accommodations

Sertifi augments Flywire’s travel payments technology with dedicated hotel software integrations into large, global Property Management Systems and Events & Catering systems to automate critical hospitality workflow processes

Flywire gains the opportunity to accelerate the monetization of several billion dollars of payments volume that Sertifi’s platform has enabled annually

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flywire Corporation (Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW) a global payments enablement and software company, announced that it has acquired Sertifi, a vertical software and payments platform digitizing hospitality-specific workflows and associated payments. The acquisition is expected to build on Flywire’s existing Travel payments business by adding a new product category that has scaled adoption among some of the world’s largest hotel brands. Sertifi’s hospitality-specific integrations give Flywire immediate access to new subsegments of the global travel industry and they are expected to create additional value for Flywire’s extensive client roster. Sertifi has a successful track record of digitizing hotels’ workflows around events and group booking sales, and a solution that Flywire is expected to scale internationally by leveraging the strength of Flywire’s global go-to-market and partnership expertise around the world. Flywire acquired Sertifi for $330 million funded by a combination of cash and debt.

Sertifi provides a SaaS platform for the hotel and hospitality industry that empowers both global brands - like Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt - as well as luxury independent hotels - like the Sage Hospitality Group and the Corinthia Hotel, London - to efficiently and securely sign contracts, exchange payment details in an industry-compliant way, and complete payments with their customers. Sertifi does this through deep integrations with leading Catering and Property Management Systems such as Amadeus’s Delphi, Salesforce, Oracle’s OPERA Cloud and OPERA 5, and Infor. Sertifi brings nearly two decades of experience in the hospitality and travel space and a diverse client base that spans 20,000 unique hospitality locations, and was recently named the “Best Payments Processing Software” in the 2025 HotelTechAwards for the second year in a row.

“The acquisition of Sertifi represents an exciting next phase of growth for our Travel vertical, where our deep industry expertise and global footprint continue to be key differentiators,” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. “By expanding into a large new subsegment of the hospitality industry with strong ecosystem alignment, and gaining a software solution in the early stages of its payments monetization journey, we are unlocking new growth and innovation opportunities for Flywire.”

Sertifi has executed on a unique opportunity in hotel workflows to put itself at the nexus of these powerful trends and capitalize on the secular growth in event bookings. The company’s solution simplifies and streamlines events contracting, group bookings, and their associated payments, empowering hotel sales staff to sell faster and deliver a better level of service to their consumers. Sertifi’s deep integrations into the hotel Property Management Systems place it in a unique position to act simultaneously as a revenue-maximizing tool and partner for further innovation to hotel operators everywhere. Flywire’s Travel leadership has developed leading direct distribution capabilities that could accelerate adoption of the Sertifi solution by hotels internationally.

Historically growing in double digits, Sertifi is expected to grow faster than Flywire’s company average, similar to its existing, fast-growing travel business. Flywire expects Sertifi to add approximately $35-40M of revenue with gross margins similar to those of Flywire in FY 2025. On the bottom line, Flywire expects Sertifi to have positive Adjusted EBITDA, however the anticipated margin percentage will be lower than Flywire’s overall Adjusted EBITDA margin, especially as Flywire expects to invest to grow the combined business for the future. More details will be shared on the upcoming earnings call scheduled for February 25th 2025.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports approximately 4,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire’s expectations regarding the expected benefits and synergies of the acquisition of Sertifi, the benefits of Sertifi’s platform, financial results and margins, Flywire’s business strategy and plans, market size, growth and trends. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Additional factors may be described in those sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, expected to be filed with the SEC in the first quarter of 2025. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

