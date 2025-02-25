Submit Release
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $14.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $29.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period. Net income for the year ended 2024 was $118.8 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, compared to $86.0 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Adjusted operating income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $33.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $24.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the year ended 2024 was $126.7 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, compared to $80.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Highlights for the fourth quarter included:

  • Gross written premiums of $388.4 million, an increase of $66.8 million, or 20.8%, when compared to 2023;
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 91.6%, including catastrophe losses of 2.2 points;
  • Return on equity of 16.3% for the year ended 2024 compared to 15.9% for the same 2023 period;
  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 17.4% for the year ended 2024 compared to 14.9% for the same 2023 period; and,
  • Book value per share of $19.79, an increase of 18% compared to December 31, 2023.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, "We wrapped up another remarkable year for Skyward Specialty, delivering both outstanding underwriting results while growing gross written premiums at over 20% for the quarter and 19% for the full year, with six out of eight divisions growing double-digits over the prior year. Our 16.3% return on equity for the year was again an excellent outcome. Throughout 2024 we continued to thoughtfully diversify our product portfolio, strategically launching new units including Media Liability, Life Sciences, Mortgage and Credit, and Renewable Energy. Our focus and disciplined execution of our “Rule Our Niche” strategy, and the extraordinary efforts of my 600 plus colleagues made 2024 another impressive year for our Company, and we are confident that we have built the foundation that will propel us in 2025 and beyond."

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums                        
($ in thousands)   Three months ended December 31,   Twelve months ended December 31,
unaudited    2024     2023    %
Change		    2024     2023    %
Change
Gross written premiums   $ 388,355     $ 321,605     20.8 %   $ 1,743,232     $ 1,459,829     19.4 %
Ceded written premiums   $ (117,328 )   $ (107,488 )   9.2 %   $ (619,654 )   $ (549,138 )   12.8 %
Net retention     69.8 %     66.6 %   NM(1)     64.5 %     62.4 %   NM(1)
Net written premiums   $ 271,027     $ 214,117     26.6 %   $ 1,123,578     $ 910,691     23.4 %
Net earned premiums   $ 293,240     $ 224,932     30.4 %   $ 1,056,722     $ 829,143     27.4 %
(1) Not meaningful                        
                         

The increase in gross written premiums for the fourth quarter and year ended 2024, when compared to the same 2023 periods, was driven by double-digit premium growth primarily from our surety, programs, captives, global property & agriculture and transactional E&S underwriting divisions.

Combined Ratio   Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited)   2024    2023    2024    2023 
Non-cat loss and LAE   60.5 %   60.9 %   60.6 %   60.9 %
Cat loss and LAE(1)   2.2 %   0.4 %   1.7 %   1.4 %
Prior accident year development - LPT(2)   4.2 %   (0.2 )%   1.1 %   (0.2 )%
Loss Ratio   66.9 %   61.1 %   63.4 %   62.1 %
Net policy acquisition costs   15.3 %   13.4 %   14.2 %   13.0 %
Other operating and general expenses   13.9 %   16.3 %   15.3 %   16.3 %
Commission and fee income   (0.3 )%   (0.1 )%   (0.6 )%   (0.7 )%
Expense ratio   28.9 %   29.6 %   28.9 %   28.6 %
Combined ratio   95.8 %   90.7 %   92.3 %   90.7 %
Ex-Cat Combined Ratio(3)   93.6 %   90.3 %   90.6 %   89.3 %
                 
Adjusted Underwriting Ratios                
Adjusted loss ratio(2)   62.7 %   61.3 %   62.3 %   62.3 %
Expense ratio   28.9 %   29.6 %   28.9 %   28.6 %
Adjusted combined ratio(2)   91.6 %   90.9 %   91.2 %   90.9 %
(1) Current accident year
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
(3) Defined as the combined ratio excluding cat loss and LAE(1)            
                 

The loss ratios for the fourth quarter and year ended 2024 increased 5.8 points and 1.3 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2023 periods, primarily due to the net impact of prior accident year development related to the LPT. The fourth quarter and year ended 2024 were also impacted by higher catastrophe losses, primarily from Hurricane Milton in the fourth quarter of 2024 and Hurricanes Helene and Beryl in the third quarter of 2024. The improvement in the non-cat loss and LAE ratios for the fourth quarter and year ended 2024, when compared to the same 2023 periods, was driven by the business mix shift.

The expense ratio for the fourth quarter improved when compared to the same 2023 period primarily due to earnings leverage partially offset by the business mix shift. The expense ratio for the year ended 2024 increased slightly when compared to the same 2023 period, driven by the business mix shift.

The expense ratios for all periods presented exclude the impact of IPO related stock compensation and secondary offering expenses, which are reported in other expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income                
$ in thousands   Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited)    2024     2023     2024     2023 
Short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,998     $ 3,670     $ 17,643     $ 11,677  
Fixed income     15,909       11,680       57,631       36,547  
Equities     771       880       2,745       2,212  
Alternative & strategic investments     52       (2,226 )     2,667       (10,114 )
Net investment income   $ 20,730     $ 14,004     $ 80,686     $ 40,322  
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities still held   $ (7,688 )   $ 8,736     $ 7,921     $ 11,130  
Net realized losses     (2,721 )     (992 )     (1,665 )     (58 )
Net investment (losses) gains   $ (10,409 )   $ 7,744     $ 6,256     $ 11,072  
 

Beginning January 1, 2024 we simplified the investment portfolio classifications to align with our strategy and the underlying risk characteristics of the portfolio. The prior period has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Net investment income for the fourth quarter and year ended 2024 increased $6.7 million and $40.4 million, respectively when compared to the same 2023 periods, primarily driven by (i) increased income from our fixed income portfolio and short-term investments due to higher yields and larger asset bases, and (ii) income from alternative and strategic investments compared to losses for the same 2023 periods, which were impacted by the decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $794.0 million at December 31, 2024 which represented a decrease of 0.4% when compared to stockholders' equity of $797.5 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to a decline in the market value of our investment portfolio partially offset by net income.

Conference Call

At 9:30 a.m. eastern time tomorrow, February 26, 2025, Skyward Specialty management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We have chosen to exclude the net impact of the Loss Portfolio Transfer (“LPT”), all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening in certain non-GAAP metrics, where noted, as the business subject to the LPT is not representative of our continuing business strategy. The business subject to the LPT is primarily related to policy years 2017 and prior, was generated and managed under prior leadership, and has either been exited or substantially repositioned during the reevaluation of our portfolio. The LPT was commuted effective January 31, 2025. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Investor contact:
Natalie Schoolcraft,
nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com 
614-494-4988

or

Media contact:
Haley Doughty
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com 
713-935-4944


Consolidated Balance Sheets        
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)        
(unaudited)   December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets        
Investments:        
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,320,266 and $1,047,713, respectively)   $ 1,292,218     $ 1,017,651  
Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $243 and $329, respectively)     39,153       42,986  
Equity securities, at fair value     106,254       118,249  
Mortgage loans, at fair value     26,490       50,070  
Equity method investments     98,594       110,653  
Other long-term investments     33,182       3,852  
Short-term investments, at fair value     274,929       270,226  
Total investments     1,870,820       1,613,687  
Cash and cash equivalents     121,603       65,891  
Restricted cash     35,922       34,445  
Premiums receivable, net     321,641       179,235  
Reinsurance recoverables, net     857,876       596,334  
Ceded unearned premium     203,901       186,121  
Deferred policy acquisition costs     113,183       91,955  
Deferred income taxes     30,486       21,991  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net     87,348       88,435  
Other assets     86,698       75,341  
Total assets   $ 3,729,478     $ 2,953,435  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Liabilities:        
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 1,782,383     $ 1,314,501  
Unearned premiums     637,185       552,532  
Deferred ceding commission     40,434       37,057  
Reinsurance and premium payables     177,070       150,156  
Funds held for others     102,665       58,588  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     76,206       50,880  
Notes payable     100,000       50,000  
Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs     19,536       78,690  
Total liabilities     2,935,479       2,292,404  
Stockholders’ equity        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 40,127,908 and 39,863,756 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     401       399  
Additional paid-in capital     718,598       710,855  
Stock notes receivable           (5,562 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (22,120 )     (22,953 )
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     97,120       (21,708 )
Total stockholders’ equity     793,999       661,031  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,729,478     $ 2,953,435  
         


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands)   Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited)    2024     2023     2024     2023 
                 
Revenues:                
Net earned premiums   $ 293,240     $ 224,932     $ 1,056,722     $ 829,143  
Commission and fee income     806       247       6,703       6,064  
Net investment income     20,730       14,004       80,686       40,322  
Net investment (losses) gains     (10,409 )     7,744       6,256       11,072  
Other income (loss)     35       (632 )     (167 )     (632 )
Total revenues     304,402       246,295       1,150,200       885,969  
Expenses:                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     196,320       137,396       669,809       515,237  
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses     85,487       66,791       311,757       243,444  
Interest expense     2,091       2,774       9,496       10,024  
Amortization expense     908       462       2,007       1,798  
Other expenses     1,042       1,303       4,392       5,364  
Total expenses     285,848       208,726       997,461       775,867  
Income before income taxes     18,554       37,569       152,739       110,102  
Income tax expense     4,148       8,304       33,911       24,118  
Net income     14,406       29,265       118,828       85,984  
Net income attributable to participating securities                       1,677  
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 14,406     $ 29,265     $ 118,828     $ 84,307  
Comprehensive income:                
Net income   $ 14,406     $ 29,265     $ 118,828     $ 85,984  
Other comprehensive income:                
Unrealized gains and losses on investments:                
Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on investments, net of tax     (14,735 )     30,825       9,792       25,516  
Reclassification adjustment for losses on securities no longer held, net of tax     (5,682 )     (105 )     (8,959 )     (4,984 )
Total other comprehensive (loss) income     (20,417 )     30,720       833       20,532  
Comprehensive (loss) income   $ (6,011 )   $ 59,985     $ 119,661     $ 106,516  
                 


Share and Per Share Data                
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited)   2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
                 
Weighted average basic shares     40,107,617       37,570,274       40,056,475       36,031,907  
Weighted average diluted shares     41,622,397       39,582,352       41,377,460       38,317,534  
                 
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.36     $ 0.78     $ 2.97     $ 2.34  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.35     $ 0.74     $ 2.87     $ 2.24  
Basic adjusted operating earnings per share   $ 0.83     $ 0.65     $ 3.16     $ 2.20  
Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share   $ 0.80     $ 0.61     $ 3.06     $ 2.11  
                 
Annualized ROE (1)     7.2 %     19.6 %     16.3 %     15.9 %
Annualized adjusted ROE (2)     16.7 %     16.3 %     17.4 %     14.9 %
Annualized ROTE (3)     8.1 %     23.0 %     18.6 %     19.0 %
Annualized adjusted ROTE (4)     18.8 %     19.1 %     19.8 %     17.9 %
                 
            December 31   December 31
             2024     2023 
                 
Shares outstanding             40,127,908       39,863,756  
Fully diluted shares outstanding             42,059,182       41,771,854  
                 
Book value per share           $ 19.79     $ 16.72  
Fully diluted book value per share           $ 18.88     $ 15.96  
Fully diluted tangible book value per share           $ 16.80     $ 13.84  
                 
(1) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(2) Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period
(4) Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.        

($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31,   Twelve months ended December 31,
(unaudited)  2024    2023     2024    2023 
  Pre-tax   After-tax   Pre-tax   After-tax   Pre-tax   After-tax   Pre-tax   After-tax
Income as reported $ 18,554     $ 14,406     $ 37,569     $ 29,265     $ 152,739     $ 118,828     $ 110,102     $ 85,984  
Less (add):                              
Net investment (losses) gains   (10,409 )     (8,223 )     7,744       6,118       6,256       4,942       11,072       8,747  
Net impact of loss portfolio transfer   (12,398 )     (9,794 )     457       361       (11,598 )     (9,162 )     1,427       1,127  
Other loss   35       28       (632 )     (499 )     (167 )     (132 )     (632 )     (499 )
Other expenses   (1,042 )     (823 )     (1,303 )     (1,029 )     (4,392 )     (3,470 )     (5,364 )     (4,238 )
Adjusted operating income $ 42,368     $ 33,218     $ 31,303     $ 24,314     $ 162,640     $ 126,650     $ 103,599     $ 80,847  
                               

Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands)   Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited)    2024     2023     2024     2023 
Income before income taxes   $ 18,554     $ 37,569     $ 152,739     $ 110,102  
Add:                
Interest expense     2,091       2,774       9,496       10,024  
Amortization expense     908       462       2,007       1,798  
Other expenses     1,042       1,303       4,392       5,364  
Less (add):                
Net investment income     20,730       14,004       80,686       40,322  
Net investment (losses) gains     (10,409 )     7,744       6,256       11,072  
Other income (loss)     35       (632 )     (167 )     (632 )
Underwriting income   $ 12,239     $ 20,992     $ 81,859     $ 76,526  
                 

Adjusted Loss Ratio / Adjusted Combined Ratio – We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding losses and LAE related to the LPT and all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss ratio and combined ratio, respectively.

($ in thousands)   Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited)   2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Net earned premiums   $ 293,240     $ 224,932     $ 1,056,722     $ 829,143  
                 
Losses and LAE     196,320       137,396       669,809       515,237  
Less: Pre-tax net impact of LPT     12,398       (457 )     11,598       (1,427 )
Adjusted losses and LAE   $ 183,922     $ 137,853     $ 658,211     $ 516,664  
                 
Loss ratio     66.9 %     61.1 %     63.4 %     62.1 %
Less: net impact of LPT     4.2 %     (0.2 )%     1.1 %     (0.2 )%
Adjusted loss ratio     62.7 %     61.3 %     62.3 %     62.3 %
                 
Combined ratio     95.8 %     90.7 %     92.3 %     90.7 %
Less: net impact of LPT     4.2 %     (0.2 )%     1.1 %     (0.2 )%
Adjusted combined ratio     91.6 %     90.9 %     91.2 %     90.9 %
                 

Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands)   December 31,
(unaudited)    2024    2023
Stockholders' equity   $         793,999   $         661,031
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets             87,348             88,435
Tangible stockholders' equity   $         706,651   $         572,596
         


    Three months ended December 31,   Twelve months ended December 31,
($ in thousands)   2024   2023   %
Change		  
2024 		 
2023		   % Change
Industry Solutions     80,738     78,796   2.5 %     317,198     305,476   3.8 %
Global Property & Agriculture   $ 31,681   $ 25,996   21.9 %   $ 311,402   $ 273,191   14.0 %
Captives     57,765     40,375   43.1 %     241,902     167,624   44.3 %
Programs     52,151     35,694   46.1 %     218,407     178,726   22.2 %
Accident & Health     44,594     38,882   14.7 %     173,073     151,701   14.1 %
Transactional E&S     36,262     31,560   14.9 %     169,053     122,508   38.0 %
Professional Lines     39,130     40,145   (2.5 )%     159,785     154,565   3.4 %
Surety     46,034     30,157   52.6 %     152,429     106,056   43.7 %
Total gross written premiums(1)   $ 388,355   $ 321,605   20.8 %   $ 1,743,249   $ 1,459,847   19.4 %
(1) Excludes exited business                        

