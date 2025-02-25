Vagus Nerve Society to host a webinar, “VNS as a Tool to Improve Focus, Energy, and Readiness in Today’s Warfighter”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vagus Nerve Society, the preeminent association dedicated to ongoing education and training in the power of the vagus nerve, is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar. The webinar will explain how non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) enhances cognitive function in active-duty military personnel.

“We are pleased to be able to host a presentation of this groundbreaking data on the operational benefits that nVNS has demonstrated across a range of military domains,” said Dr. Peter Staats, Vagus Nerve Society Chairman, “presentations such as this reinforce the society’s commitment to sharing scientific knowledge of the vagus nerve with a broader audience.”

The webinar, “VNS as a Tool to Improve Focus, Energy, and Readiness in Today’s Warfighter,” will present the scientific data collected through multiple Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) lead studies. Dr. Richard “Andy” McKinley, the team leader of the Applied Neuroscience Branch of the AFRL, will lead the presentation.

The webinar will be held on March 5th at 4:30 p.m. EST.

To register, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hWw4oc_bRcqzUZV94SpVZA.

The recording will be available on the Vagus Nerve Society website, https://www.vnsociety.org.

About Dr. Richard “Andy” McKinley, PhD

Dr. McKinley’s research focuses on developing and evaluating non-invasive brain stimulation techniques and paradigms to enhance cognitive performance in Air Force environments. Dr. McKinley, an author of more than 120 publications, is an expert in cognitive neuroscience, neurophysiology, executive function, and many other fields. Dr. McKinley holds a PhD in Engineering from Wright State University.

About the Vagus Nerve Society

The Vagus Nerve Society is a multidisciplinary global non-profit for all clinicians dedicated to the ongoing education and training of scientists and clinicians in the power of the vagus nerve and its application in the broad spectrum of health-related conditions. For more information, or to become a member, please visit www.vnsociety.org

Contact:

Michelle Byers-Robson

michellehbyers@gmail.com

(415) 518-5391



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.