BigCommerce to Host Analyst and Investor Day 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of professional-grade, composable commerce solutions, today announced that it will host its Analyst and Investor Day on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in New York City. The event will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Members of the BigCommerce leadership team will discuss the company’s strategic vision, product offerings, financial performance and long-term growth opportunities. Presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session. In-person attendance at the event is by invitation only, and registration is required as participation will be limited.

The event will also be webcast live. Interested parties can register for the live webcast on BigCommerce’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.bigcommerce.com . Following the event, an archived replay will be made available at the same location for twelve months.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Media Relations Contact Investor Relations Contact Brad Hem Tyler Duncan PR@BigCommerce.com InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com

