Zion Health Introduces Aromatherapy & Clay Soap Collection for a Naturally Purified Cleanse

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health, a leader in natural body care, is proud to announce the launch of its Aromatherapy Soap Collection, a unique line of vegan, sulfate-free, and paraben-free soaps enriched with Calcium Montmorillonite Clay (Kanwa). This mineral-rich clay, revered for centuries for its detoxifying properties, gently cleanses, nourishes, and balances the skin while offering an invigorating aromatherapy experience.Each soap in the collection is formulated with pure plant-based ingredients, including shea butter for deep hydration and coconut oil for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits. Unlike commercial soaps that often contain harsh chemicals, synthetic sulfates, and animal byproducts, Zion Health’s natural clay soaps provide a gentle yet effective cleanse without stripping the skin of its natural oils.A Soap for Every Scent Preference The Aromatherapy & Clay Soap Collection is available in a variety of captivating scents, each designed to enhance the cleansing ritual with a unique sensory experience:Golden Sun – Bright and uplifting Lemon Verbena.Big River – Warm and inviting White Amber.Mountain Rain – Calming lavender and herbaceous evergreens.Sunrise – Refreshing cucumber flowers to nourish dry skin.Wind – Revitalizing Tea Tree fragrance.Blue Sky – Fresh linen with pineapple essence.Moon Dance – Fragrance-free for a gentle, unscented option.Song Bird – Delicate lotus-inspired floral fragrance.Forest Rain – Blooming orchids for a soothing floral essence.Good Luck – Milky coconut for a tropical touch.Love – African Violet to inspire warmth and affection.Dream Cloud – Spicy Tangerine for a cheerful experience.Sulfur – Soft mineral sulfur for gentle cleansing.Tea Tree Oil – Relaxing herbaceous tea tree.Rosemary Lavender – Calming lavender blended with herbal rosemary notes.Coconut Shea – Soothing milky coconut with soft nutty florals.Charcoal – Unscented for a pure, natural cleanse.Orange Clove – Rich warm spice to invigorate the senses.Peppermint Oil – Bright, refreshing peppermint.Lemon Grass – Bright, herbaceous citrus.Sandalwood – Smooth, warm sandalwood with a soft, crisp finish.Bergamot Rose – Freshly picked roses with sweet citrus bergamot.Grave Robber Oil – Warm herbal spices with soft citrus.Elderberry – Tart, fruity, and slightly floral.Frankincense – Woody, earthy, and slightly sweet with hints of spice and citrus.Pumice – Unscented option for gentle exfoliation.Clean Ingredients, Powerful Benefits Each soap bar is handcrafted with ionic clay minerals containing over 57 trace minerals, which naturally detoxify the skin, absorb excess oil, and promote skin cell renewal. Additionally, the inclusion of shea butter and coconut oil ensures optimal moisture balance while soothing and protecting the skin barrier.How to Use: Apply to face and body, lather, and rinse thoroughly. Suitable for all skin types.Availability: The Aromatherapy & Clay Soap Collection is now available for purchase at www.zionhealth.com and select retailers nationwide.About Zion HealthZion Health is committed to harnessing the power of natural minerals and plant-based ingredients to create safe and effective personal care products. Specializing in clay-infused skincare, the brand continues to develop innovative solutions that promote healthy skin without harmful chemicals. Zion Health products are available online and at select retailers, with a growing global presence, including distributors in the United States, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

