New Coaching Program Designed for People to Make Big Life and Career Changes

Personal Revolution Coach

Personal Revolution Program, coaching for your personal and professional life.

Cover of book, "The Friday Advantage."

The Friday Advantage: Innovative Strategies to Manage Your Life and Career on Your Own Terms

Photo of Chuck Hall, executive coach

Chuck Hall, Executive Coach

Program Focuses on Each Person's Needs and Is Customized to Help Participants Achieve Their Specific Goals

“Chemistry between people is essential, especially in a coaching relationship. I enjoy meeting with people personally so we can determine if we are a good fit to work together." ”
— Chuck Hall, Executive Coach
CONYERS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Personal Revolution Program is now available to help people committed to making significant changes in their personal and professional lives, according to Chuck Hall, executive coach and creator of the program.

“Some people want to make incremental changes to just make a little more money or to be a bit happier in their lives. But after more than 40 years of professional experience and successful life, I’ve found that people who want to ‘go big or go home’ are the people who get the most out of coaching,” Hall said.

The Personal Revolution Program offers three pathways –

Change My Life: Developing life-altering change is not just a possibility — it’s an exciting reality waiting for you to embrace change through life coaching.

Change My Work: Career and business coaching is a potent catalyst for growth, reflection, and sustained achievement. Whether you are looking for career coaching or business coaching this is a tremendous pathway.

Change My Life & Work: Pursing life and career coaching simultaneously is a bold step toward a more holistic version of success.

Options and Fees
Each pathway is customized to the participant’s needs and goals. The Personal Revolution Program offers and intensive, one-off session for $350, as well as ongoing options ranging between $500 and $2,000 per month. Motivated candidates for coaching can schedule an informal discussion with Chuck Hall before entering into a coaching program.

“Chemistry between people is essential, especially in a coaching relationship,” Hall said. “I enjoy meeting with people personally so we can determine if we are a good fit to work together."

You can get more information about the Personal Revolution Program at https://PersonalRevolutionProgram.com

Executive coach Chuck Hall has more than 40 years of management, leadership, coaching and consulting experience. He holds a master’s degree in organizational dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania. Chuck is the author of “The Friday Advantage: Innovative Strategies to Manage Your Life and Career on Your Own Terms.” He lives in Conyers, Georgia, with his wife, Amy, and their faithful canine companions.

You can see Chuck’s complete professional background at Linkedin, https://www.linkedin.com/in/chuckhall18901/.

Chuck Hall
Bizinuum LLC
+1 267-640-5932
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Coaching Program Designed for People to Make Big Life and Career Changes

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Chuck Hall
Bizinuum LLC
+1 267-640-5932
Company/Organization
Bizinuum LLC
1799 Holmes Dr SW
Conyers, Georgia, 30094
United States
+1 267-640-5932
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bizinuum LLC works with companies to help them develop and grow business through a variety of methods -- improved organizational operations, stronger leadership and better connections to the marketplace. Bizinuum focuses on startup companies as well as growing organizations in technical and analytical fields.

BIzinuum LLC

More From This Author
New Coaching Program Designed for People to Make Big Life and Career Changes
Fortify Enterprises, LLC Expands On-Demand Marketing Services to Provide Greater Flexibility for Businesses
Dentist Creates AI-Powered Interactive Voice System to Improve Patient Experience
View All Stories From This Author