New Coaching Program Designed for People to Make Big Life and Career Changes

Personal Revolution Program, coaching for your personal and professional life. The Friday Advantage: Innovative Strategies to Manage Your Life and Career on Your Own Terms Chuck Hall, Executive Coach

Program Focuses on Each Person's Needs and Is Customized to Help Participants Achieve Their Specific Goals

“Chemistry between people is essential, especially in a coaching relationship. I enjoy meeting with people personally so we can determine if we are a good fit to work together." ” — Chuck Hall, Executive Coach

CONYERS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Personal Revolution Program is now available to help people committed to making significant changes in their personal and professional lives, according to Chuck Hall, executive coach and creator of the program.“Some people want to make incremental changes to just make a little more money or to be a bit happier in their lives. But after more than 40 years of professional experience and successful life, I’ve found that people who want to ‘go big or go home’ are the people who get the most out of coaching,” Hall said.The Personal Revolution Program offers three pathways –Change My Life: Developing life-altering change is not just a possibility — it’s an exciting reality waiting for you to embrace change through life coaching Change My Work: Career and business coaching is a potent catalyst for growth, reflection, and sustained achievement. Whether you are looking for career coaching or business coaching this is a tremendous pathway.Change My Life & Work: Pursing life and career coaching simultaneously is a bold step toward a more holistic version of success.Options and FeesEach pathway is customized to the participant’s needs and goals. The Personal Revolution Program offers and intensive, one-off session for $350, as well as ongoing options ranging between $500 and $2,000 per month. Motivated candidates for coaching can schedule an informal discussion with Chuck Hall before entering into a coaching program.“Chemistry between people is essential, especially in a coaching relationship,” Hall said. “I enjoy meeting with people personally so we can determine if we are a good fit to work together."You can get more information about the Personal Revolution Program at https://PersonalRevolutionProgram.com Executive coach Chuck Hall has more than 40 years of management, leadership, coaching and consulting experience. He holds a master’s degree in organizational dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania. Chuck is the author of “The Friday Advantage: Innovative Strategies to Manage Your Life and Career on Your Own Terms.” He lives in Conyers, Georgia, with his wife, Amy, and their faithful canine companions.You can see Chuck’s complete professional background at Linkedin, https://www.linkedin.com/in/chuckhall18901/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.