PRIME DIVIDEND CORP. Financial Results to November 30, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. ("the Company") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2024 are now available on the Company's website at www.primedividend.com and at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.primedividend.com.


