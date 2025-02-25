Virtu Financial Announces Fifth Annual Women in Data Science Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announced its fifth annual Women in Data Science (WiDS) conference. This event continues Virtu’s commitment to fostering education and advancement in data science and technology.

This year’s conference features insightful discussions on core statistical concepts in AI, practical applications of AI in professional and personal settings, and ethical considerations in AI development. Designed for a wide range of attendees—from beginners to seasoned professionals—the event provides a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and engage with experts in the field. Additional event details and registration can be found here.

“We’re proud to host this conference for the fifth consecutive year,” said Erin Stanton, Global Head of Analytics Client Services at Virtu. “With AI rapidly evolving, it’s critical to provide a space where professionals can learn, share, and discuss AI’s potential applications and implications in a supportive community.”

"At Virtu, we are constantly seeking new avenues to promote and support women in technology fields," said Doug Cifu, Chief Executive Officer. "The WiDS conference exemplifies our dedication to empowering the next generation of innovators and data leaders."

Virtu’s WiDS conference will take place on February 26, March 5 and March 12 and is open to professionals at all experience levels. For more information and to register, visit the event website: https://www.virtu.com/wids-2025/.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

