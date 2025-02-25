Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Eric J. Mancini Joins Hospital for Special Surgery at NCH in Naples, FL

Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) at Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) announces Eric J. Mancini, MD, a fellowship-trained & board-certified orthopedic surgeon

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) at Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) is pleased to announce that Eric J. Mancini, MD, a fellowship-trained and board-certified orthopedic surgeon, will be joining HSS at NCH. Dr. Mancini brings a wealth of experience from his practice in Petoskey, Michigan, where he has developed a dedicated patient base, many of whom reside in Naples during the winter months.

Dr. Mancini earned his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in 2011. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University and continued with a sports medicine fellowship at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Institute, in Los Angeles, where he gained extensive experience in various orthopedic procedures.

Specializing in sports medicine, Dr. Mancini focuses on helping athletes recover from injuries and return to peak performance. He has a particular interest in treating rotator cuff injuries and shoulder arthritis and has extensive experience in complex shoulder reconstructions as well as hip arthroscopy.

Dr. Mancini’s arrival to Naples ensures that his loyal patients from Michigan can continue to receive the exceptional orthopedic care they trust. His practice will offer state-of-the-art treatments and provide patients with access to cutting-edge musculoskeletal care.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mancini to our team,” said Justin Blohm, Vice President of HSS at NCH. “His dedication to patient care and his specialized expertise will be invaluable to our community.”

Dr. Mancini will begin seeing patients in Naples in April 2025, offering personalized orthopedic care tailored to the needs of both seasonal and year-round residents.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mancini at HSS at NCH, please visit HSSatNCH.org or email Justin.Blohm@nchmd.org

About NCH

NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) is an Advanced Community Healthcare System™ serving Southwest Florida with premier routine, critical, and specialty care. NCH, a locally governed non-profit, is recognized as one of Healthgrades America’s Top 50 Hospitals which puts it in the top 1% in the nation for clinical excellence, in addition to being named a Top 50 Hospital for Surgical Care. The system is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital) with a total of 713 beds - NCH is an alliance of over 1,000 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida and is the region’s only Joint Commission accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center. NCH cardiac care is ranked top-3 in the state by Healthgrades. NCH collaborates with the Hospital for Special Surgery for orthopedics, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for pediatrics, and ProScan Imaging for radiology services, ensuring top-tier medical care is available in Southwest Florida. With the largest provider network, urgent/immediate care centers, diagnostic facilities, and two hospitals, NCH is always advancing the quality of care near you. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 15th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2024-2025), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2023-2024). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fourth consecutive year (2025). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.