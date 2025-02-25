ZTX Embraces DeSci as Token Usage Surpasses $500K Worth of Medical Services in Japan

ZTX continues to pioneer a merger of DeSci and metaverse frontiers as its token usage increases in Japan to pay for exosome related medical treatments

Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform, has steadily increased its efforts to connect its metaverse ecosystem with real-world services. Having forged a successful reputation globally via its legacy Web2 platform ZEPETO, the crypto spinoff ZTX has established its own unique legacy in Japan by developing medical service partnerships for its fungible token $ZTX.

Last August, ZTX had announced that it had reached the milestone of $100K worth of medical exosome treatments being paid with ZTX tokens in Japan. After approximately six months, that figure has risen by 400% to take the total amount to over $500K.

In the same period, prominent crypto entrepreneurs newly joined the ZTX community to take advantage of the novel token utility in the DeSci domain. Several ZTX meetups have taken place in Tokyo to celebrate the innovative convergence of metaverse and medicine, with the most recent one occurring during Ordinals Tokyo in January.

Trevor Owens, founder of Pizza Ninjas - a top Bitcoin Ordinals collection - commented: “I’ve been familiar with ZTX for a while now but was pleasantly surprised by their move into DeSci and exosomes. People try to connect VR and AR with industrial and medical use cases often, but that effort is less visible in the crypto space. This type of new utility is positive for crypto and the combination of virtual health in the metaverse with physical health in DeSci is a strategy that has lot of upside potential for ZTX as it can position itself across multiple sectors.”

The core mission of ZTX has always been to provide onchain virtual experiences to large audiences - primarily by focusing on catering to the half billion Web2 ZEPETO users. However, strategic expansion into correlated domains such as DeSci can only bolster ZTX’s bid to become a prominent crypto ecosystem for all things virtual.

In light of the growing interest in the DeSci sector and ZTX’s position therein, the ZTX team is working with its medical and DeSci partners to develop a commemorative token campaign for the ZTX community.

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX added: “The growing reception of ZTX in Japan with respect to this particular connection to exosome is stimulating. We are talking to our advisors and collaborating partners to see what is appropriate, but we think our touchpoint with DeSci is pretty singular for a metaverse project and would like to celebrate that somehow. NFTs, memecoins, virtual merch, different formats are being discussed but the bottom line is that we want to celebrate this progress in a fun way.”

More details about ZTX can be found via the ZTX account on X.

