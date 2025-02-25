eHealth Exchange Announces Strategic Engagement at HIMSS25 Global Conference

Large Health Information Network Showcases Interoperability Advancements Using Networked FHIR

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eHealth Exchange, one of the nation's oldest and largest health information networks, is set to make a powerful impact at the HIMSS25 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place March 3-6, 2025, at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Attendees can connect with eHealth Exchange at Booth 858 to explore how the network is driving secure, nationwide health data exchange for the public good.

eHealth Exchange is proud to participate in HIMSS25 to showcase its cutting-edge initiatives, including advancements in payer-provider exchange, electronic case reporting, case investigations, and the expanding use of the trusted exchange framework under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™).

Engage with eHealth Exchange at HIMSS25

Interactive Booth Experience: Visit Booth 858 at the Venetian Level 2 Exhibit Hall to learn more about how the organization is leveraging HL7® FHIR® and other standards to advance healthcare data exchange.

Live Demonstration: In addition to the exhibition, eHealth Exchange will highlight its Qualified Health Information Network® (QHIN™) in a TEFCA Public Health Reporting connected demonstration at the Interoperability + SMART Exchange Pavilion.

Expert Sessions: Jay Nakashima, president of eHealth Exchange, will participate in pivotal sessions, including a fireside chat on “The State of Interoperability & HIE Today: Breakthroughs and Barriers” on Monday, March 3, and a dedicated Payer Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, March 5, to discuss scalable connectivity solutions such as electronic prior authorization. Bill Howard will lead a session on March 5 on how Networked FHIR can be used for scalable exchange between payers, providers, and public health.

Join the Conversation

“We are thrilled to return to HIMSS and showcase how eHealth Exchange is accelerating nationwide interoperability among federal agencies, providers, regional and state health information exchanges, payers, public health authorities, and more,” said Nakashima. “Our participation underscores our dedication to transforming healthcare through robust, secure, and scalable data exchange to enhance care and public health.”

For more details about eHealth Exchange’s presence at HIMSS25, visit: https://ehealthexchange.org/himss25/

About the eHealth Exchange

eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to public good, is the oldest and largest health information network in the country and is most well known as the principal way the federal government exchanges clinical data among federal agencies and with the private sector. Recognized for certified data quality, trusted governance, transparency, and its commitment to privacy, eHealth Exchange facilitates the secure exchange of patient records for more than 250 million patients and processes roughly 21 billion data exchanges annually. Vendor-agnostic, with a broad public health focus, eHealth Exchange provides connectivity for more than 30 electronic health record systems, 58 regional and state HIEs, 75 percent of U.S. hospitals, 85 percent of dialysis centers, 70,000 medical groups, and payers in 34 states – as well as countless urgent care centers, surgery centers, and clinical laboratories. Five federal agencies (Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Indian Health Service, Food and Drug Administration, and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other federal agencies. Active in all 50 states, eHealth Exchange connects to other national health information networks today via Carequality and now TEFCA as a Designated QHIN. See: https://ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange.

