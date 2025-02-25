2025 United States Mint Proof Set® Available March 4

Washington, DC, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 United States Mint Proof Set will be available for purchase starting on March 4 at noon EST. The set includes the fourth and final series of five coins in the American Women Quarters™ Program, the four-year initiative celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of women who have shaped our Nation’s history.

The following 10 proof coins from the United States Mint at San Francisco are included in this year’s set:

Five 2025 American Women Quarters with reverse (tails) designs honoring: Ida B. Wells – investigative journalist, suffragist, educator, and civil rights leader; Juliette Gordon Low – founder of Girl Scouts of the United States of America, empowering girls through leadership and service; Dr. Vera Rubin – astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation uncovering crucial evidence of dark matter; Stacey Park Milbern – visionary disability justice activist; and Althea Gibson – multi-sport athlete and first Black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest level in tennis and professional golf. Each coin in the American Women Quarters™ Program features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. The design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

One Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel, and

and One Lincoln penny.

A certificate of authenticity is included with each set of coins.

The 2025 United States Mint Proof Set (product code 25RG) is priced at $40.25. Visit the product page to initiate a REMIND ME alert.

The United States Mint Proof Set is available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. Click here for details.

This set will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and at the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

The 2025 United States Mint Proof Set is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

Visit our online catalog to purchase additional Proof Sets.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of March 4, 2025, at noon EST.

