Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina launches school support programmes in uMhlathuze

On 21 February, the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Ms Nomalungelo Gina, launched support programmes to strengthen education in KwaZulu-Natal's City of uMhlathuze region.

The local municipality has adopted a science, technology, engineering, English and mathematics (STEEM) programme in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education as part of its commitment to enhancing learning and development among learners and educators in the region.

The STEEM programme has received strong backing from various stakeholders in the area. Amangwe High School was identified as the location for a pilot project owing to its commitment to STEM education and potential to serve as a model for other schools in the region.

The support programmes, which are funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) under the District Development Model, are designed to address specific needs in the education sector and contribute to the overall goal of improving STEM education in uMhlathuze.

They will benefit Amangwe High School and 10 other schools in the area, and are intended to transform Grade 12 results significantly and build a repository of skills that are essential to the future of the region and the country.

The support programmes include the Sisanda App, a virtual laboratory designed to support Grade 12 physical science students; the Digital Schools Communicator, a mobile application that facilitates teacher-parent communication; and the Nka'Thuto EduPropeller initiative, which fosters youth entrepreneurship among Grade 12 learners by helping them identify and develop commercially viable ideas.

At the launch, Deputy Minister Gina reiterated her commitment to tackling youth unemployment and skills development through STEM education. She emphasised that the DSTI was determined to increase the number of learners enrolled in STEM subjects at foundation level, building a strong pipeline for future careers and contributing to industrialisation and innovation.

"The uMhlathuze area faces the pressing issue of youth unemployment and a low level of skills, which threatens job-creation initiatives. The Youth Economic Empowerment Programme, launched by the city in 2021, is a notable step in addressing this challenge," said Deputy Minister Gina.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the crucial role of industry partnerships in strengthening STEM education. Particularly in a region like Richards Bay, which has a high concentration of manufacturing companies requiring a workforce with STEM skills, collaborations with industry partners can affirm the sustainability and relevance of such initiatives.

"The DSTI is engaging industry players and stakeholders to reinvest in STEM-related infrastructure in schools. We see the municipality as a key partner in this effort," she said.

The Deputy Mayor of uMhlathuze, Mr Christo Marius Botha, expressed his sincere appreciation for the Deputy Minister's presence at the launch, which included the Academic Excellence Awards ceremony.

"We acknowledge the critical role that education plays in shaping the future of our community. The city is committed to providing our students with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed," said Mr Botha.

As part of the launch event, Sisanda Tech, which developed the Sisanda App, will distribute over 150 tablets to Amangwe High School and other schools in the Matshana area of Empangeni. This will help to bridge the digital divide and significantly improve the quality of STEM education in the region, providing students with access to a virtual laboratory and enhancing their learning experience.

Nka'Thuto EduPropeller is working to instil a culture of entrepreneurship among the youth by helping them identify commercially viable ideas, which can be further developed through the DSTI's Grassroots Innovation Programme. Tools developed under the Technology for Rural Education and Development Programme are being replicated in uMhlathuze to support education through technology.

Ms Thandeka Mhlanga of Nka'Thuto spoke about her organisation's role in developing science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and innovation (STEAMI) skills in rural and township communities.

Nka'Thuto's distinctive approach combines various skills development tools in a project-based incubation framework called Ideas 2 Concept. This initiative promotes the practical application of STEM and business principles, focusing on hands-on learning, which provides ongoing interventions for youth at foundation levels. Nka'Thuto aims to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills and increase interest in STEAM subjects through interventions targeting learners from grades 9 to 11.

"Nka'Thuto has been fortunate to receive support from the DSTI. The strategic partnership underscores the role of civil society organisations in the national innovation system, as outlined in the White Paper [on Science, Technology and Innovation], representing a shift from the conventional triple helix model," she said.

"The support we provide to uMhlathuze City through these three initiatives is a testament to our commitment to improving education and creating opportunities for young people," said Deputy Minister Gina.

The Deputy Minister acknowledged the municipality's request for improved school connectivity, particularly in the rural areas surrounding Amangwe High School. Better school connectivity will contribute to the broader development of the surrounding areas.

The DSTI has formalised a partnership agreement with the uMhlathuze Municipality to support and drive the adoption of technology and innovation to improve service delivery. This partnership aligns with the Department's goals under the District Development Model and the STI Decadal Plan (2022-2032), both of which emphasise inclusive capacity-building and innovation-driven economic development.

For more information, please contact

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates