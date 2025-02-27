New Podcast 'Plumbing Around' Dives Into the Business, Grit, and Humor of the Trades

Plumbing Around, hosted by Scott Thornton, delivers real talk with industry pros, tackling business growth, mental health, and the grit of the trades.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plumbing Around , a fresh and unfiltered podcast hosted by Scott Thornton, owner of Temecula Winnelson , is shaking up the plumbing industry with real talk, real people, and real solutions. Designed for tradespeople, business owners, and anyone who appreciates the behind-the-scenes world of plumbing, construction, and entrepreneurship, Plumbing Around explores the highs and lows of the industry—where, just like in life, “shit happens.”Each episode of Plumbing Around features engaging interviews with industry pros, business leaders, and experts from all walks of life. From tackling the challenges of building a 24/7 plumbing empire to digging deep into mental health in the trades, the show offers a mix of insight, inspiration, and humor.What Listeners Can Expect:Expert Interviews – Conversations with top professionals, including plumbing veterans, sales reps, business owners, and innovators in the industry.Business Growth Tips – Stories of success, struggle, and strategies for scaling a business in the trades.Industry Insights – From cutting-edge plumbing solutions to navigating ever-changing regulations.The Human Side of the Trades – Mental health, leadership, family business dynamics, and the work-life balance of trade professionals.Thornton, a seasoned industry leader, brings his signature no-BS, straight-shooting style to the mic, making Plumbing Around a must-listen for anyone in or around the trades. "This podcast isn't just about plumbing—it’s about the people behind it, the lessons we’ve learned, and how we keep moving forward,” Thornton shares.Tune In & Join the Conversation. The first episodes of Plumbing Around are already generating buzz, featuring guests like:Mike Weimann of 24-Hour Express Services, sharing the secrets of growing a plumbing empire from a garage-based operation to a powerhouse with 36 trucks and 58 employees.Paul Inman, a former Marine turned plumbing leader, reflecting on leadership, discipline, and navigating career transitions.Alene McDowell, a mental health professional, discussing stress, burnout, and the importance of mental well-being in the trades.New episodes drop every other Monday. Subscribe now on Spotify, YouTube, and Buzzsprout and follow Plumbing Around on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more.For media inquiries, guest opportunities, or sponsorship details, contact:Nicole CrockerSBMS Media760-885-7456nicole@sbmsmedia.com

