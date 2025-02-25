TEM Prepares to Launch Global P2P Marketplace for Digital Assets, Lucky Box Now Open





JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEM is preparing to launch a global P2P marketplace for secure and transparent trading of game items, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies.

The platform will feature Trade-to-Earn (T2E) rewards, escrow-based transactions, NFT staking, and Lucky Box services to enhance user engagement and security.

TEM’s Lucky Box feature is open, allowing users to earn rare game items, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies through daily logins, referrals, and platform activities.

This rewards system adds excitement while providing real value to users.

The upcoming P2P marketplace will support major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and USDT, as well as TEM’s native transaction token.

Users will be able to trade game accounts, prepaid cards, unique NFTs, and more with escrow protection ensuring safe and fraud-free transactions.

With multilingual support targeting markets like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore, TEM aims to provide a seamless, secure, and rewarding experience for digital asset traders worldwide.

Stay tuned for the official launch and start earning rewards today with Lucky Box and Trade-to-Earn (T2E)!

For more details, visit the official website. https://tem.best/

Try your luck now with Lucky Box Rewards! https://luckybox.tem.best

Contact:

Henry

team@tem.best

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by TEM. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining and related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

