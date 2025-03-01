Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces New Facelift Treatment Options in Los Angeles

Ourian Plastic Surgery is proud to announce new Facelift options for Los Angeles residents searching for treatment after weight loss.

It is truly a new day for people struggling with obesity and weight issues. New medications on the market may help people achieve their weight loss goals.” — Dr. Ariel Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a best-in-class cosmetic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, is proud to announce new options for facelift treatments in the Los Angeles basin. New weight loss drugs can result in a negative impact on facial appearance, due to excess skin. A professional cosmetic surgery team can help mitigate the results of quick weight loss and loose skin."It is truly a new day for people struggling with obesity and weight issues. New medications on the market may help people achieve their weight loss goals. There has been one drawback, though," stated Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board certified plastic surgeon. "And that's sagging skin from rapid weight loss. Some have called it 'Ozempic face,' and we have answers to solving it."Individuals living in Los Angeles can review the new facelift options by Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/mitigation/ . The Beverly Hills clinic supports men and women searching for answers to various issues around aging and loose skin after rapid weight loss. Surgeon Dr. Ariel Ourian can review individual concerns and discuss appropriate choices for self-improvement goals involving plastic surgery. Options can include addressing problems around the torso, arms, legs, and face. Surgical solutions for the body could include tummy tuck, breast reduction, liposuction , and body lift. Possible cosmetic surgery answers to facial concerns might entail a chin lift, neck lift, chin augmentation, or facial fat transfer.New treatments for weight loss could result in loose skin around the face, deemed 'Ozempic face.' A possible ‘Ozempic face treatment by a professional clinic may help. Options designed to bring back a firmer, youthful look around the jawline and cheeks could solve the issue. Ourian Plastic Surgery serves residents throughout the Los Angeles basin for facelifts and various professional cosmetic treatments. Los Angeles residents struggling to manage soft, sagging skin due to quick weight loss, disease, or aging can find possible answers in surgical options.FACELIFT IN LOS ANGELES COULD BE ANSWER TO COMPLETING SELF-IMPROVEMENT GOALSHere is the background on this release. New advances in weight loss drugs could be the answer many people have been waiting for. Semaglutide drugs may help people struggling with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. The results can mean better insulin use and lower risk of heart attack and heart disease. Drawbacks include sagging skin from rapid weight loss. Individuals searching for treatment in Los Angeles for loose skin around the face might find answers at a Beverly Hills clinic. Surgeries, such as a facelift and chin tightening, may help Los Angeles residents complete self-improvement goals.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYOurian Plastic Surgery, led by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, is a top-rated plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results for patients, specializing in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. With a commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery, Ourian Plastic Surgery aims to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, please contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.