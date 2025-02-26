Ray Yarbrough & Josh Schneider Expand CRHH-Concord with 4 New Castle Rock Hormone Health Locations in GA & SC

First location in Concord, SC set to open in 2025.

CONCORD, SC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRHH is excited to announce the acquisition of four new Castle Rock Hormone Health franchises in key locations across Georgia and South Carolina. The new locations will be in Concord and Indian Land, South Carolina, as well as Augusta and Peachtree City, Georgia. The first of these new locations, in Concord, is set to open in 2025.This expansion marks a major step in Ray Yarbrough and Josh Schneider’s mission to bring Castle Rock Hormone Health’s top-tier Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) services to new communities. With their extensive business and franchise experience, Ray and Josh are committed to delivering the same exceptional level of care that Castle Rock Hormone Health is nationally recognized for.Ray Yarbrough and Josh Schneider Express Excitement"We are extremely excited to bring Castle Rock Hormone Health to these new regions," said Ray Yarbrough, co-owner of CRHH-Concord. "Our goal is to provide these communities with the best hormone therapy services available, helping residents achieve better health and quality of life. With the support of Castle Rock’s established reputation, we are confident these locations will thrive and make a real impact in the local areas."Josh Schneider, co-owner of CRHH-Concord, added, "We’re excited to leverage our combined business expertise to not only deliver world-class hormone health care, but also to help build strong, sustainable franchises that will create long-term value for the local communities. We look forward to offering residents the hormone therapies they need and deserve."Commitment to High-Quality CareCastle Rock Hormone Health is well known for its dedication to providing customized, evidence-based hormone treatments. The company’s services, which include HRT and TRT, are designed to help individuals optimize their hormone levels and improve their overall health and vitality. With these new locations in Concord, Indian Land, Augusta, and Peachtree City, Ray Yarbrough and Josh Schneider are excited to offer high-quality hormone health care to even more people, helping them lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.Business Expertise and Community ImpactWith extensive experience in business operations and franchise management, Ray and Josh are focused on creating a positive and lasting impact in the communities where their new Castle Rock Hormone Health franchises will be located. Their hands-on approach to franchise management will ensure that each location not only provides excellent patient care, but also contributes to the growth and prosperity of the surrounding community.About Castle Rock Hormone HealthCastle Rock Hormone Health is a national leader in hormone replacement therapies, offering HRT and TRT services to individuals seeking to improve their well-being and quality of life. With a strong reputation for providing high-quality, patient-centered care, Castle Rock Hormone Health is committed to helping individuals achieve optimal health through personalized hormone treatments.About Ray Yarbrough and Josh Schneider Inc.CRHH- Concord is a leading business partnership specializing in the acquisition and operation of franchises across various industries. With a wealth of business expertise and franchise experience, Ray and Josh are committed to expanding trusted brands, like Castle Rock Hormone Health, into new markets and helping local communities thrive.

