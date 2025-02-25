Minister Barbara Creecy addresses World Bank Report in Cape Town, 28 Feb

Members of the media are hereby invited to join Transport Minister Ms Barbara Creecy during the launch of a new World Bank report entitled: “Driving Inclusive Growth in South Africa: Quick Wins with Competitive Markets and Efficient Institutions.”

This new report asserts that recent changes in the political and economic context offer a unique opportunity for policymakers to not only generate a robust economic recovery but also ensure that the benefits are shared across all sectors of society.

It proposes a number of priorities expected to drive inclusive growth in South Africa such as, delivering high-quality and affordable infrastructure services and making cities engines of inclusive growth, among others.

The launch will also be addressed by Finance Minister, Honourable Enoch Godongwana and World Bank Senior Managing Director as well as World Bank Country Director for South Africa, Axel van Trotsenburg and Satu Kahkonen respectively.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 February 2025

Time: 8h30

Venue: The Pepperclub Hotel Conference Centre, 167 Loop St, Cape Town City Centre.

