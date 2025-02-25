Minister Dean Macpherson on visit to United Arab Emirates

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and his delegation have completed the United Arab Emirates leg of their Middle East tour.

The Minister met with several high-profile companies and wealth funds, including the Emirates Investment Authority and the Mubadala Investment Company.

The Minister stated that these meetings are a testament to renewed investment interest in South Africa following formation of Government of National Unity.

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and his delegation met with several stakeholders, including financial and funding institutions such as the Emirates Investment Authority and the Mubadala Investment Company, during the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of his Middle East working visit, which concluded yesterday.

The Minister—accompanied by Limpopo Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Public Works & Infrastructure, Ernest Rachoene; Chairperson of the eThekwini Municipality Economic Development and Planning Committee, Thembubuhle Ntuli; and Acting Head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), Mameetse Masemola—also engaged with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to establish formal government-to-government relations.

“The number of high-level meetings that have taken place is a testament to renewed interest in South Africa as an investment destination following formation of Government of National Unity. We will build on this momentum as we work towards our goal of attracting an additional R100 billion in infrastructure financing to South Africa during the seventh administration. This will help realise our vision of turning the country into a construction site, which will ignite economic growth and, most importantly, create jobs,” said Minister Macpherson.

“The number of meetings taking place within a short period across four different countries in the Middle East further demonstrates our commitment to cost containment at a time when South African fiscus is facing significant challenges. In the past, these meetings would have taken place over several years, costing South African government millions in additional flights and accommodation.”

Minister Macpherson added that the South African embassy in Abu Dhabi was instrumental in facilitating the high-profile meetings, and he looks forward to working with the embassy in the years ahead to strengthen relations with UAE-based entities.

“From our brief visit, it is clear that there is great potential in the UAE for South African companies to invest, as well as for UAE companies and funds to invest in South Africa. Already, South African companies are operating in the UAE, and we must build on these relationships in best interests of South Africa’s economic development. By working together, we are building a better South Africa.”

