TURBOARD to Debut Revolutionary Generative AI Business Intelligence Platform at HIMSS 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TURBOARD , a pioneer in generative AI-powered business intelligence, today announced its participation in HIMSS 2025 , the premier global health innovation conference. The company will unveil its groundbreaking GenAI BI platform, designed to revolutionize data-driven decision-making in healthcare. The event takes place March 3–6, 2025, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, where TURBOARD will be featured at Booth #1765.Event Details:🔹 What: HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2025🔹 When: March 3–6, 2025🔹 Where: Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, NV🔹 Booth: 1765 (Register for updates: turboard.com/himss25: https://www.turboard.com/himss25 Introducing TURBOARD’s GenAI BI Platform:TURBOARD’s cutting-edge platform empowers healthcare leaders to extract meaningful insights from complex datasets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Key capabilities include:✅ Prompt Instant Insights:-Build Your Own Dashboards with Natural Language Prompts to see firsthand how simple natural language prompts trigger the creation of dynamic, tailored dashboards, empowering anyone to visualize data without technical expertise.✅Unlock Data with Prompts: NLP to SQL for Everyone: Watch as natural language prompts are seamlessly translated into SQL, demonstrating how anyone can access and manipulate data without coding skills.✅Discover AI-Driven Clarity: Prompt for Simplified Insights: Explore how TURBOARD’s AI distills intricate datasets into clear, actionable summaries, generated by your prompts.✅Explore Real-World Healthcare Applications: Prompt-Driven Data Experiences: Participate in interactive demonstrations showcasing how TURBOARD's features can be applied to diverse healthcare scenarios, from optimizing operational efficiency to enhancing regulatory compliance, all driven by your prompts.“Healthcare’s future depends on transforming data chaos into clarity,” said Yasemin Sahin , Co-founder & CEO of TURBOARD. “With our GenAI BI platform, organizations can shift from reactive to proactive decision-making—enhancing patient outcomes, optimizing operations, and reducing costs. At HIMSS 2025, we’ll showcase how AI is not just a tool but a strategic partner for healthcare innovation.”Why Visit TURBOARD at HIMSS?🔹 Exclusive previews of upcoming GenAI BI features.🔹 Partnership discussions with health systems, payers, and tech innovators.🔹 Meet Yasemin Sahin and TURBOARD’s AI experts.Connect with TURBOARD at HIMSS 2025📅 Schedule a meeting: http://turboard.com/meetings 📢 Follow live updates: LinkedIn Post: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7299700158106116096/ About TURBOARD:TURBOARD empowers healthcare organizations with generative AI to turn raw data into actionable insights. Dedicated to bridging the gap between data complexity and intelligence-driven decision-making, TURBOARD is shaping the future of healthcare analytics. Learn more: www.turboard.com

