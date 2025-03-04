Buca di Beppo Embarks On New Chapter Under Main Street Capital Corporation

Main Street Capital Corporation invested over $30 million to acquire Buca di Beppo out of Bankruptcy, positioning it for long-term success

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buca di Beppo , the beloved Italian dining brand, is entering a new era of growth and revitalization under new ownership. In November 2024, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) (“Main Street”), a Houston-based private investment firm, acquired Buca di Beppo following the company’s August 2024 bankruptcy filing. To lead its resurgence, Main Street has partnered with Atlanta-based Jackmont Hospitality Inc. (“Jackmont”) to oversee operations as the brand embarks on the next chapter of growth.The acquisition signals a renewed commitment from Buca di Beppo to deliver authentic Italian dining experiences, honoring the brand’s rich heritage, and creating unforgettable moments for its guests. Under Main Street and Jackmont’s leadership, Buca di Beppo is poised to expand its footprint while introducing fresh initiatives to enhance its menu offerings, guest experience, and community engagement across its 41 restaurant locations.“We are thrilled to join forces with the Main Street family,” said Daniel Halpern, CEO of Jackmont Hospitality Inc. “This partnership is not just about sustaining operations; it’s about reinvigorating a beloved brand. We’re excited to expand our presence, and continue delivering the fun, festive atmosphere and delicious Italian dishes our guests know and love.”In February, Buca di Beppo relocated from its 705 6th Avenue location in San Diego, CA to 440 J Street, in the city’s Gaslamp Quarter. Designed to accommodate up to 180 guests, the restaurant group continues its tradition of offering an unforgettable group dining experience featuring signature themed rooms, including the “Pope’s Table” and a visually striking Poster Room. This new location is Buca di Beppo’s second restaurant in San Diego, 16th in California, and 41st nationwide.To meet evolving dining preferences, Buca di Beppo offers curbside pickup and delivery through UberEATS, GrubHub, Postmates and DoorDash. Specialty dine-in options, including the Pope’s Table (seating 12–18 guests) and the Chef’s Table (seating 6–10 guests), continue to position Buca di Beppo as a top choice for group dining and special occasions.For a limited time, groups can enjoy even more value with the launch of Buca di Beppo’s “Feasts For Four” menu available through March 31, 2025.For more information on locations, special dining offers, and to make reservations, guests can visit Buca di Beppo’s official website: www.dineatbuca.com About Buca di BeppoFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 41 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to “Joe’s small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Under the leadership of Main Street and Jackmont, the brand is poised to bring its unique dining experience to even more guests.For more information and a list of Buca di Beppo locations, please visit www.DineAtBuca.com About Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN)Main Street Capital ( www.mainstcapital.com ) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund.For more information about Main Street Capital Corporation, please visit www.mainstcapital.com About Jackmont HospitalityFounded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Jackmont Hospitality is a minority-owned, full-service hospitality company committed to redefining airport hospitality and restaurant management. Known for delivering exceptional food, award-winning service, and leveraging industry expertise, Jackmont Hospitality owns and operates restaurants nationwide under Atlanta Restaurant Partners (ARP).For more information about Jackmont Hospitality, please visit www.jackmont.com MEDIA CONTACTLindsay KirshSlayer Public RelationsE: Lindsay.Kirsh@slayerpr.comM: 425.588.8054W: www.slayerpr.com

