Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Cross USD 7 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

New York, USA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Cross USD 7 Billion by 2032

The increasing occurrence of genetic disorders is a major factor fueling the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis, as these molecules are essential for gene therapies and diagnostics aimed at hereditary diseases. The growing application of oligonucleotides in therapeutics, especially antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), has created new opportunities for treating conditions like spinal muscular atrophy and hereditary amyloidosis.

Key Takeaways from the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global oligonucleotide synthesis market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, the synthesized oligonucleotides category is expected to hold a significant share in the coming years.

Notable oligonucleotide synthesis companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, CordenPharma, Creative Biolabs, Ella Biotech, Eurofins Genomics, Future synthesis, Integrated DNA Technologies, Kaneka Eurogentec, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Microsynth, Nitto Avecia, Ribo Biotechnology, STA Pharmaceutical, Sumitomo Chemical, TriLink Biotechnologies, Sarepta Therapeutics, and several others, are currently operating in the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

In June 2024, GSK completed the acquisition of Elsie Biotechnologies for USD 50 million to strengthen its oligonucleotide research and development capabilities.

In April 2024, Asahi Kasei Bioprocess agreed with Axolabs to build a 59,000-square-foot oligonucleotide cGMP manufacturing facility in Germany.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Overview

Oligonucleotide synthesis is a chemical process used to create short sequences of nucleotides, typically ranging from a few to around 200 bases in length. These synthetic DNA or RNA fragments are widely used in molecular biology, diagnostics, therapeutics, and gene editing applications. The synthesis process primarily relies on phosphoramidite chemistry, where nucleotides are sequentially added to a growing chain in a 3' to 5' direction. Each cycle involves four key steps—deprotection, coupling, capping, and oxidation—ensuring high fidelity and efficiency. Automated synthesizers have revolutionized this process, allowing for rapid, scalable production of oligonucleotides with high purity and precision.

Advancements in oligonucleotide synthesis have enabled the development of various therapeutic modalities, including antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNA (siRNA), and aptamers. Chemical modifications, such as phosphorothioate backbones, locked nucleic acids (LNAs), and conjugation with delivery molecules, enhance stability, specificity, and cellular uptake. These innovations have led to FDA-approved oligonucleotide-based drugs for diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As synthesis technologies continue to evolve, the field is moving towards cost-effective, large-scale production methods, further expanding the potential of oligonucleotide-based therapies and precision medicine.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Insights

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2024. This leadership is attributed to the region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in genomic research, and the strong presence of key industry players. The region is at the forefront of drug development, particularly in antisense and siRNA-based therapies, which are increasingly utilized to treat cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases.

Favorable regulatory policies, including expedited FDA approvals for innovative oligonucleotide treatments, further accelerate market growth. Additionally, government funding and private sector initiatives focused on precision medicine and personalized therapies contribute to the market’s expansion. The high prevalence of chronic diseases and a well-established biotechnology industry further reinforce North America's dominance in oligonucleotide synthesis.

According to DelveInsight’s findings, Huntington’s disease was more common in the geriatric population (≥60 years). In the 7MM, more than 21,000 prevalent cases were observed in people aged more than 60 years. As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Huntington’s disease in the United States was more than 50% of total cases in the 7MM in 2023.

Oligonucleotide-based therapies, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), are designed to specifically target and reduce the production of the toxic mutant huntingtin protein, a key factor in disease progression. The growing demand for precision medicine for Huntington’s disease, alongside advancements in delivery technologies and clinical trials for ASO therapies, has heightened the need for high-quality oligonucleotide synthesis.

Cancer, driven by genetic mutations and abnormal gene expression, represents a major area for oligonucleotide-based interventions. Treatments such as ASOs and siRNAs function by silencing oncogenes or reactivating tumor suppressor genes, addressing the genetic underpinnings of the disease. For complex cancers such as breast, lung, and colorectal cancers, oligonucleotide-based therapies offer a promising strategy to modulate specific molecular pathways involved in tumor growth and resistance to treatment. Consequently, the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis continues to rise across the region.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Dynamics

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing applications in therapeutics, diagnostics, and research. The demand for custom oligonucleotides has surged due to advancements in gene therapy, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNA (siRNA), and mRNA-based therapeutics. Companies are investing heavily in automation and high-throughput synthesis technologies to meet the growing need for precision and scalability. Moreover, the expansion of synthetic biology and CRISPR-based genome editing has further fueled market expansion, as researchers require high-quality oligos for gene modification and functional studies.

One of the key market dynamics is the shift towards more cost-effective and scalable synthesis methods. Traditional solid-phase synthesis techniques are being refined to improve yield and purity while reducing production costs. Additionally, enzymatic synthesis is emerging as a promising alternative, offering potential benefits in terms of sustainability and reduced chemical waste. Leading players in the market, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Integrated DNA Technologies, and Eurofins Genomics, are continuously enhancing their capabilities to stay ahead in this competitive space.

Regulatory challenges also play a crucial role in shaping the oligonucleotide synthesis market. The increasing use of oligos in therapeutics has prompted stricter quality control measures and compliance requirements from regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA. Companies must navigate complex approval pathways for oligonucleotide-based drugs, which can impact time-to-market and development costs. However, advancements in analytical techniques and process optimization are helping to streamline regulatory compliance and improve product consistency.

Partnerships and collaborations are another significant trend influencing market dynamics. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly partnering with oligonucleotide manufacturers to secure a reliable supply chain and accelerate drug development. Custom oligo service providers are also expanding their offerings to include design consultation, GMP-grade manufacturing, and bioinformatics support. This trend highlights the growing integration of oligonucleotide synthesis with broader biopharmaceutical and genomic medicine advancements.

Looking ahead, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to continue expanding, driven by innovations in nucleic acid-based therapies and increased investment in personalized medicine. With the rise of novel drug modalities such as aptamers and self-amplifying RNA, the need for high-quality synthetic oligonucleotides will only intensify. Companies that can leverage advanced synthesis technologies, maintain regulatory compliance, and provide flexible, high-throughput solutions will be well-positioned for growth in this dynamic and evolving industry.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market CAGR ~10% Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size by 2032 USD 7.3 Billion Key Oligonucleotide Synthesis Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, CordenPharma, Creative Biolabs, Ella Biotech, Eurofins Genomics, Future synthesis, Integrated DNA Technologies, Kaneka Eurogentec, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Microsynth, Nitto Avecia, Ribo Biotechnology, STA Pharmaceutical, Sumitomo Chemical, TriLink Biotechnologies, Sarepta Therapeutics, among others

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Assessment

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation By Product Type: Synthesized Oligonucleotide, Reagents & Consumables, and Equipment Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation By Application: Research, Therapeutic, and Diagnostic Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Diagnostic Laboratories and CROs & CMOs Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report Introduction 2 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Layout 8 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

