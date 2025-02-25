Comprehensive Market Analysis of Latest Published Different Types of Depression Reports | DelveInsight

The depression treatment market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising mental health awareness, increasing prevalence of depression, and advancements in novel therapies. The market is expanding with the introduction of innovative antidepressants, psychedelic-based treatments, and digital therapeutics.

The depression treatment market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising mental health awareness, increasing prevalence of depression, and advancements in novel therapies. The market is expanding with the introduction of innovative antidepressants, psychedelic-based treatments, and digital therapeutics.

Depression is a serious mental health disorder that affects over 280 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It is characterized by persistent sadness, loss of interest or pleasure in activities, feelings of worthlessness, fatigue, and in severe cases, suicidal thoughts. The burden of depression extends beyond emotional distress, as it significantly impacts daily functioning, work productivity, and overall quality of life.

Studies show that depression is a leading cause of disability, contributing to over 12 billion lost workdays annually. Additionally, individuals with depression often suffer from comorbid conditions such as anxiety, cardiovascular diseases, and weakened immune function, further complicating their health outcomes.

DelveInsight has expertise in the mental health disorders market, and an experienced team handles the mental health disorders domain proficiently. DelveInsight has recently released a series of epidemiology-based market reports on different types of depression including Postpartum Depression, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, and Persistent Depressive Disorder. These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Additionally, the reports feature an examination of prominent companies working with their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. Let’s deep dive into the market assessment of these depression types individually.

Postpartum Depression Market

Postpartum depression (PPD) is the most prevalent non-psychotic complication affecting women after childbirth. It can disrupt the natural bonding between mother and infant and negatively impact both short- and long-term child development. PPD is diagnosed when at least five depressive symptoms persist for a minimum of two weeks. In 2023, the estimated number of diagnosed PPD cases across the 7MM were 1.3 million.

Treatment options include antidepressant medications and emerging therapeutic approaches that focus on GABAA receptor modulation. Commonly used antidepressants for PPD treatment include ABILIFY (aripiprazole), ZOLOFT (sertraline hydrochloride), SPRAVATO (esketamine), PROZAC (fluoxetine capsules), CELEXA (citalopram hydrobromide), LUVOX CR (fluvoxamine maleate), and PAXIL CR (paroxetine). While these medications are approved for conditions such as major depressive disorder (MDD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and treatment-resistant depression (TRD), they are used off-label for PPD treatment.

Currently, only two FDA-approved therapies exist for PPD: ZULRESSO (brexanolone/SAGE-547) and ZURZUVAE (zuranolone). Meanwhile, companies such as Lipocine (LPCN 1154), Brii Biosciences (BRII-296), and GH Research (GH001) are actively developing new treatments for the condition.

The dynamics of the PPD market are expected to change in the coming years as the increasing prevalence of PPD is driving research and development efforts, fostering an environment conducive to the introduction of innovative therapies. The anticipated launch of emerging treatments is expected to significantly impact market dynamics over the forecast period (2024–2034). As per DelveInsight analysis, the postpartum depression treatment market size in the 7MM will rise from USD 260 million in 2023 with a significant CAGR by 2034.

Treatment-Resistant Depression Market

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is a condition where individuals fail to respond adequately to at least one properly dosed and appropriately timed course of antidepressant therapy. It is a frequent challenge in clinical settings, with many patients experiencing minimal improvement despite undergoing treatment. According to DelveInsight, 6.4 million prevalent cases of TRD were reported across the 7MM in 2023, and this number is expected to rise by 2034.

The pharmacological management of TRD involves switching, combining, or augmenting antidepressant treatments. While selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) are first-line options, their effectiveness in TRD is limited, necessitating alternative approaches such as tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) and monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), though these are less commonly used.

Augmentation strategies incorporating atypical antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and thyroid hormones are also employed. Emerging treatments like ketamine and esketamine provide rapid relief, though concerns regarding cost and safety persist. Additionally, biomarker-driven approaches are being explored to personalize treatment, improve outcomes, and minimize trial-and-error prescribing.

In January 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced the approval of SPRAVATO (esketamine) in the U.S. as the first and only monotherapy specifically indicated for adults with TRD. This approval represents a major advancement, offering a new option for patients who have not responded to at least two prior antidepressant treatments.

Several promising therapies are in development, including COMP360 (COMPASS Pathways), Liafensine (Denovo Biopharma), and VLS-01 (Atai Life Sciences), among others. The TRD market is expected to evolve due to ongoing research, the introduction of innovative therapies, and increased awareness among healthcare professionals and caregivers. As a result, the market is projected to expand significantly with a strong CAGR over the forecast period (2020–2034).

Major Depressive Disorder Market

Major depressive disorder is a severe medical condition that affects a person’s mood, behavior, and cognitive processes while also impacting physical health. It is distinct from temporary feelings of sadness that everyone experiences and should not be confused with profound grief caused by the loss of a loved one.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of MDD across the 7MM were approximately 44 million in 2023, with projections indicating an increase during the forecast period (2025-2034).

Treatment approaches for MDD include both pharmacological and non-pharmacological options such as psychotherapy, electroconvulsive therapy, and transcranial magnetic stimulation. In recent years, psychotherapy has demonstrated effectiveness in reducing depressive symptoms and enhancing quality of life. As a result, clinical guidelines are increasingly recommending psychotherapy as a standalone treatment or in combination with antidepressant medications. Several drugs, including AUVELITY, VRAYLAR, and SPRAVATO, have already received regulatory approval for MDD treatment.

Despite the availability of multiple treatment options, the market is anticipating the introduction of novel therapies with innovative mechanisms of action aimed at improving remission rates, preventing relapse, and ensuring a faster onset of action. Some of the promising drugs in development include COMPASS Pathways’ COMP360, Defender Pharmaceuticals’ DPI-387 (scopolamine), Sage Therapeutics' Zuranolone, and Luye Pharma's LY03005.

In 2023, the MDD market in the 7MM was valued at USD 7.1 billion, with expectations of further growth by 2034. Rising awareness about MDD, along with increasing prevalence rates, is likely to drive market expansion in the coming years.

Persistent Depressive Disorder Market

Persistent Depressive Disorder (PDD), also known as dysthymia, is a chronic form of depression characterized by long-term, low-grade depressive symptoms lasting for at least two years. Unlike major depressive disorder (MDD), which presents with more severe but episodic symptoms, PDD involves a continuous state of low mood, fatigue, low self-esteem, and difficulty concentrating. It affects daily functioning and can significantly impact an individual’s quality of life. According to epidemiological studies, PDD affects approximately 1.5–3% of the global population, with a higher prevalence among women. Diagnosis is often delayed due to the condition’s milder but persistent nature, leading to underreporting and undertreatment.

The treatment landscape for PDD includes pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) are commonly prescribed, while cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy (IPT) are frequently recommended for managing symptoms. However, treatment resistance remains a challenge, as many patients fail to achieve full remission. Augmentation strategies with atypical antipsychotics or novel antidepressants like ketamine-based therapies are being explored to improve outcomes. The lack of targeted therapies specifically approved for PDD highlights an unmet medical need in the psychiatric treatment space.

Several pharmaceutical companies are actively developing drugs targeting treatment-resistant depression and chronic depressive disorders, including PDD. Biopharmaceutical firms such as Axsome Therapeutics, Relmada Therapeutics, and Sage Therapeutics are working on next-generation antidepressants that act on novel pathways, such as NMDA receptor modulation. Axsome’s AXS-05, an investigational drug with a multimodal mechanism, has shown promise in clinical trials. Additionally, Janssen Pharmaceuticals' esketamine nasal spray (SPRAVATO), approved for treatment-resistant depression, is being explored for broader depressive disorders, including PDD.

The market for PDD treatment is evolving, driven by increasing awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, and advances in drug development. However, market dynamics are influenced by generic competition, regulatory challenges, and reimbursement policies. Companies investing in innovative, fast-acting, and long-lasting treatment options have the potential to capture significant market share. Additionally, the rising adoption of digital therapeutics and personalized medicine approaches may redefine how PDD is managed in the future.

