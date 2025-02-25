WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Network Management Market Growing at 10.6% CAGR Reach USD 25.3 Billion by 2032 . The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global network management market size was valued at $9.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $25.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032.Rise in digitalization and increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT across the globe positively impact the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in adoption of network management solution across businesses to enhance operation & productivity is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in future. Furthermore, an increase in investments by top players and a rise in demand for enhanced security solutions are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in adoption of emerging technologies such as 5G & edge computing and growth in demand for SD-WAN technology are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 285 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/264 The network management market is segmented into component, deployment mode, network type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into hardware, software and services. On the basis of network type, the market is divided into LAN, WAN and MAN. On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises, and small & medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is classified into manufacturing, BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the network management market revenue. Factors such as the growth of remote work and the surge in online services have fueled the demand for reliable, high-performance network management in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Rapid proliferation of 4G, 5G in developing countries of Asia-Pacific, increase in subscriber base, favorable government policies and regulations, and demand for security are expected to boost the growth of the region at a considerable pace.The key players that operate in the network management market analysis are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, juniper Networks, Inc., SolarWinds Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, BMC Software, Inc., and Nokia Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the network management industry.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/264 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭October 2023, Huawei Technologies launched its latest Intelligent Cloud-Network products and solutions. The solution offers unmatched computing power and super-connectivity for AI-driven productivity in the intelligent era.In July 2023, Juniper Networks, Inc., a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, launched the new EX4100 series of enterprise-grade wired access switches, which leverage a modern microservices cloud and Mist AI to deliver outstanding performance, ease, flexibility and security for all enterprise access layer switching environments, including campus fabric architectures.In June 2022, Cisco has announced two new products that mark a shift in its approach to network management that will shape the company's portfolio for the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭In May 2023, NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company partnered with Cisco, a global leader in technology, to develop and deploy joint solutions that empower organizations to improve operational efficiencies and advance sustainability goals.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/264 Covid-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted the network management industry, triggering a seismic shift in the way organizations approach connectivity and IT infrastructure. The demand for robust and secure networks skyrocketed, forcing network management professionals to rapidly adapt to the challenges of supporting a decentralized workforce with an unprecedented surge in remote work. The need for scalable solutions, increased bandwidth, and enhanced security measures became paramount.● In addition, the pandemic accelerated digital transformation initiatives, prompting organizations to invest in cloud-based services and advanced networking technologies.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (285 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-management-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 