How University of the Pacific’s MSW Degree Shapes the Future of Social Work in California

Stockton, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stockton, California -

Master of Social Work in Multiple Formats Prepare Aspiring Social Workers for Community Advocacy

In recent years, the prevalence of mental health issues in the U.S. has increased dramatically. This is driven by a variety of factors including the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising political and world conflict, stress created by economic uncertainty, substance use disorders and other concerns. Couple these issues with a mental health care shortage, and it becomes evident that the need for licensed clinical social workers is more critical than ever. This growing demand for social work professionals is substantiated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics which projects a 9% increase in social work job opportunities across the profession.

To help meet this rising demand for highly skilled social work professionals, University of the Pacific in California has expanded its Master of Social Work degree program by including a new Masters in Social Work online modality to complement the existing hybrid modality. Whether students choose the online Masters in Social Work or hybrid option, this specialized and supportive social work program is designed to prepare students to practice in an increasingly complex environment through an innovative curriculum that prepares students to begin the clinical social work licensing process upon graduation.

Along with two program modalities, Pacific's Master of Social Work program includes a traditional pathway for students who have a bachelor's degree outside of social work as well as an advanced standing pathway for students who hold a bachelor's degree in social work. Both pathways are designed to help graduates enter the workforce quickly with the full-time advanced pathway completion in just 12 months and the full-time traditional pathway completion in just 16 months. A part-time format is also available for the online Masters in Social Work program offerings.

University of the Pacific's Master of Social Work degree program allows students to specialize in either behavioral health or health care. The behavioral health option gives students the opportunity to focus on such issues as mental health and substance use disorders, exploring individual, group and family mental health interventions. The health care specialization focuses on health equity, patient advocacy, short-term clinical interventions and social determinants of health. Whichever direction students choose, a Pacific education will prepare them to be workforce ready and on the front lines to aid in the social work care gap.

The profession of social work centers on improvement of the quality of life for all people and the enhancement of human potential for full, productive participation in society. Pacific's cohort-based Master of Social Work degree provides an active, inclusive learning environment where students can exchange ideas and build invaluable connections for the future. Through their education, students will become skilled and compassionate professionals who provide comprehensive and culturally sensitive clinical care using evidence-based approaches. The Master of Social Work Program at University of the Pacific is accredited through the Council on Social Work Education.

University of the Pacific is helping to prepare tomorrow's social work professionals and help underserved populations in their community by offering new Master of Social Work opportunities.

About University of the Pacific

Founded in 1851 as California's first chartered institution of higher learning, University of the Pacific has a long-standing commitment to academic excellence, personal growth and preparing students for meaningful careers. Offering more than 130 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across its three Northern California campuses in Stockton, Sacramento and San Francisco, Pacific's personalized learning environment fosters deep connections between students and faculty. The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse ranks Pacific No. 11 among private universities in the West, and U.S. News & World Report recognizes it as No. 3 for Best Value in California, reflecting the university's strong return on investment. Discover more at Pacific.edu.

###

For more information about University of the Pacific, contact the company here:



University of the Pacific

Erica Hechtkopf, Sr. Director of Media Relations

ehechtkopf@pacific.edu

Erica Hechtkopf, Sr. Director of Media Relations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.