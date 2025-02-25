Discover the Best Panang Shrimp Curry in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Las Vegas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas is excited to announce its latest dish, the Best Panang Shrimp Curry. This new addition brings a fresh twist to the restaurant's menu of classic Thai and Chinese dishes. The Panang Shrimp Curry is crafted with raw jumbo prawns and flavorful Thai Panang Curry, featuring coconut milk, zucchini, peanuts, and basil mints. It is served with a side of steamed premium Jasmine Rice, making it a hit for curry fans.

The restaurant's goal is to serve a wide variety of dishes that appeal to different tastes. Alan Wong, the restaurant owner, shared, "We strive to give our customers a memorable dining experience that stays true to traditional flavors. The Panang Shrimp Curry is a wonderful addition to our menu, giving our guests another taste of authentic Thai cuisine."

This dish not only offers a delightful mix of flavors but also stays true to the restaurant's promise of quality and authenticity. Diners can customize the spice level, from a mild taste to an extra hot experience. Priced at $21.95, guests can also choose to add extra jumbo shrimps or enhance their meal with jasmine rice upgrades.

Known for its diverse menu ranging from starters to main courses, Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant continues to expand its offerings while honoring traditional Asian culinary arts. This dedication shines through in other popular dishes, like the Best Panang Pork Curry in Las Vegas, recognized for its rich taste and attractive presentation.

The restaurant caters to all dining preferences with dishes available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. Their easy-to-use online ordering system lets customers relish their favorite meals from wherever they are.

For an overview of the entire dining experience, including how to order online or purchase gift certificates, visit their website. Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant also stays engaged with the community through special deals and discounts. They offer gift certificates, making it easy for patrons to enjoy or share the restaurant's culinary delights with others.

"We aim to balance innovation with tradition," Alan Wong mentioned. "The addition of Panang Shrimp Curry lets us honor Thai culinary roots while introducing exciting flavors to both new visitors and regular patrons."

To learn more about this dish and explore more of what's on offer, visit Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant's website. The website provides a full menu, detailed descriptions, and an option to place orders, ensuring a hassle-free experience for everyone.

For details on the Panang Shrimp Curry, check out https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/thai/534-pa-nang-shrimp-curry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

With this new feature on their menu, Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant strengthens its reputation as a place where traditional taste thrives. Introducing the Best Panang Shrimp Curry, they invite you to enjoy the rich and authentic flavors of Southeast Asia. Stop by Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant and enjoy an unforgettable dining experience that highlights the magic of Asian flavors.

