QNB Corp. Declares Q1 2025 Dividend

Dividend payable on March 28, 2025

Quakertown, PA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on February 25, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share. The cash dividend is payable on March 28, 2025, to shareholders of record March 14, 2025.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.

David W. Freeman, President & CEO QNB Corp. 215-538-5600 x5619 dfreeman@qnbbank.com

