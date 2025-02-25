Urgent Regulatory Measures Relating To The Cobalt Sector

KINSHASA, CONGO-KINSHASA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Considering the need to determine urgent measures relating to the cobalt sector with a view, in particular, to accelerating its reorganisation and consequently adapting cobalt production and export methods, operators in the mining sector are hereby informed that, on February 22nd 2025, the Board of Directors of the Autorité de Régulation et de Contrôle des Marchés des Substances Minérales Stratégiques, ARECOMS, took important regulatory measures of which the following extracts are the quintessence:Urgent regulatory measures applicable to all activities relating to the cobalt sector1. All exports of cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo resulting from mining, whether industrial, semi-industrial, small-scale or artisanal, are suspended for a period of four months.2. An evaluation of this measure within three months, at the end of which a new decision may, if necessary, modify or terminate this temporary suspension measure.3. Government departments, in particular the Direction Générale des Douanes et Accises (DGDA), the Direction Générale des Migrations (DGM) and the specialised departments, are required to ensure that these measures are strictly applied.Urgent regulatory measures applicable to the mining and processing of artisanal cobalt ore4. Any mixing of cobalt ores from uncertified artisanal or semi-industrial mining with ores from industrial production, as well as the export of products resulting from the mixing of these two processes, is strictly prohibited.5. Cobalt mining must comply with the laws and regulations in force in the Democratic Republic of Congo and with the standards of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).6. The following are prohibited at the mining sites and throughout the supply chain: the presence of children, pregnant women and vulnerable people, failure to observe safe working conditions and practices that do not comply with national and international human rights guidelines or regulations.7. The responsible sourcing standards developed by Entreprise Générale du Cobalt (EGC) are adopted as national standards for the sector.8. Without prejudice to the temporary suspension of exports referred to above, all exports of cobalt from artisanal or semi-industrial mining must be carried out exclusively by Entreprise Générale du Cobalt.9. Without prejudice to the provisions of the temporary suspension of exports referred to above, processing entities that do not regularly hold sources of supply may not export cobalt. Their export licences must be revoked by the competent authorities with immediate effect.10. Any partnership between Entreprise Générale du Cobalt and a holder of mining and/or quarrying rights whereby the latter agrees to make available to Entreprise Générale du Cobalt part of its perimeter with a view to achieving its corporate purpose shall be concluded, where applicable, without transfer, renunciation or abandonment of rights or titles in accordance with article 8 of Decree n° 25/05 of February 21st 2025.Repressive measures11. Any breach of these provisions which constitutes an offence under the Criminal Code shall be punished in accordance with the provisions of that code.12. Any breach of these provisions that constitutes an offence under the Mining Code shall be punished in accordance with the provisions of the said code.This decision enters into force on the date of its signature.Signed in Kinshasa, February 22nd 2025.MPOYI LUABEYA PatrickChairman of the Board of DirectorsAbout ARECOMS:A public entity created in November 2019, the Autorité de Régulation et de Contrôle des Marchés des Substances Minérales Stratégiques (ARECOMS) is the designated national authority responsible for formalizing artisanal mining activities, regulating strategic minerals markets, and ensuring compliance with responsible mining standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).ARECOMS oversees coltan, cobalt, and germanium, ensuring market stability, economic attractiveness, and adherence to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations. It plays a pivotal role in monitoring supply chains, preventing illegal mining, and promoting transparency and sustainability across both artisanal and industrial mining sectors.

