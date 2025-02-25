Informatica’s Data Management Solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is Now Available in AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft

Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace Program Streamlines Acquisition for Informatica’s Offerings

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Informatica’s data management software and services have been added to Carahsoft’s CarahCloud™ Marketplace program in AWS Marketplace. The CarahCloud program combines the benefits of the AWS Marketplace Private Offers feature, along with Carahsoft's contract vehicles, to provide U.S. Public Sector customers with a seamless acquisition process for their cloud solutions. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The CarahCloud Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors such as Informatica. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

Carahsoft serves as Informatica’s Public Sector distributor and manages its AWS Marketplace distribution through the CarahCloud program. As partners since 2020, Carahsoft’s sales, marketing, operations professionals and reseller partners work jointly with Informatica to drive the adoption of data management software and services within the Public Sector.

Informatica provides data management software and services that enable organizations and Government agencies to gain a competitive advantage in today's global information economy by empowering them with timely, relevant and trustworthy data for their top business imperatives. Informatica’s solutions available in AWS Marketplace include:

Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC): Offers consumption based, cloud-native data management including data catalog, data integration, API and application integration, data preparation, data quality, and a data marketplace, on a foundation of governance and privacy.

Intelligent Cloud Services: Facilitates seamless connections between on-premises and cloud applications using a no-code, drag-and-drop interface. Pre-built templates expedite data warehousing, and the FedRAMP version ensures compliance for Federal use.

Customer Managed Data Platform: Provides robust data management that discovers, catalogs, governs, protects, and cleanses data while ensuring regulatory compliance and scalability.

Multidomain MDM Cloud: Creates trusted 360-degree views of critical data, improving decision-making and efficiency. Used by over 3,000 organizations, this platform integrates data quality, governance and processes for faster time-to-value.

IDMC Secure Agent: Offers scalable, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data integration and governance, simplifying data transformation and real-time processing for trusted, high-quality data that enhances compliance and customer/resident experiences.



“Informatica’s AWS Marketplace listing through Carahsoft represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering powerful data management solutions to the Public Sector,” said Bill Kurtz, VP Public Sector at Informatica. “The CarahCloud program will simplify the acquisition process for our customers and enhance their ability to leverage data-driven insights for a variety of use cases.”

Carahsoft works with a range of Informatica and AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

“The addition of Informatica to our CarahCloud program simplifies the procurement process for agencies striving to enhance their data management,” said Adam Mahn, Program Executive for Carahsoft’s Cloud Marketplaces. “Through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, agencies gain easier access to powerful tools that improve data integration, governance and quality, ultimately supporting their digital transformation goals.”

Through Informatica’s collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace, U.S. Federal, Department of Defense, State/Local government and higher education customers now have an additional option to enable purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com. To learn more about Informatica’s solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or Informatica@carahsoft.com.

About Informatica

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their data. With a comprehensive suite of data integration, management and analytics solutions, Informatica enables businesses and government agencies to achieve their top business imperatives through timely, relevant and trustworthy data. From intelligent data management and cloud services to multidomain master data management and secure data integration, Informatica’s solutions are designed to streamline data operations, drive efficiency, and support informed decision-making. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Informatica's innovative technology helps clients gain a competitive edge in today’s data-driven economy. For more information, visit www.informatica.com.

About Carahsoft’s Informatica Portfolio

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Carahsoft offers a comprehensive AWS Program to partners that provides access to competitive contracts held by Carahsoft at no additional cost. It also provides discounts on AWS, Back Office Billing & Account Management, Financial Operations Optimization, Pre-Sales Technical Support, AWS Partnership Enablement and Development, Support on AWS Marketplace, and access to Carahsoft’s Public Sector Marketing Engine.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, HR and Training Technology, MultiCloud, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, DevSecOps and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

