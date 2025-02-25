Kortney Wilson Joins eXp Realty, Expanding Her Real Estate Empire

HGTV star and real estate expert partners with eXp to scale her business globally





BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to welcome HGTV star and Nashville real estate expert Kortney Wilson, marking a major career move as she expands her multifaceted business.

Best known for shows Masters of Flip and Making It Home, Wilson has successfully transitioned from country music to real estate, flipping over 150 homes and building a thriving brand in home design and renovation.

Wilson’s decision to join eXp was driven by the company’s innovative agent-centric model and global reach. “What I love about eXp is the collaboration and support,” said Wilson. “It’s not just about branding; it’s about how they help agents grow their businesses in a way that aligns with their personal goals.”

eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja welcomed Wilson, stating, “Kortney’s expertise in real estate and design, combined with her entrepreneurial spirit, makes her a perfect fit for eXp. We are thrilled to support her as she scales her business globally.”

Beyond real estate, Wilson is expanding her brand with her Kort & Co. furniture line, an upcoming television show, Life Is Messy, and a new podcast, The Sh*t Stick of Life. She plans to leverage eXp’s worldwide network to grow her referral business and bring her design expertise to more clients.

“Everything I’ve done -- from music to television to marketing -- has led me to this point,” Wilson said. “I want to bring confidence to my sellers, showing them that I bring something unique to the table. My job as a designer on HGTV has always been to increase home values, and now I get to apply that expertise directly to my clients.”

