PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES EDGE OF MEMORIES, THE NEW JRPG FROM MIDGAR STUDIO

NACON ANNOUNCES EDGE OF MEMORIES, THE NEW JRPG FROM MIDGAR STUDIO





The French studio reveals the first details of its new project set in the universe of Edge of Eternity

Lesquin, 25 February 2025 – NACON and Midgar Studio are pleased to announce Edge of Memories, the new project set in the universe of Edge of Eternity. Released in 2021, this indie JRPG made in France has captivated over 1 million players worldwide on PC and consoles. With Edge of Memories, players will be able to embark on a new adventure in the world of Heryon in Fall 2025 on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).

Based in Montpellier in the south of France, Midgar is a small-scale studio made up of developers who are passionate about Japanese role-playing games and want to take their passion even further. With Edge of Memories, they offer players a new adventure that is accessible to both fans and newcomers, combining the richness of JRPGs with an artistic touch inspired by French animation. This epic third-person Action RPG was created in collaboration with renowned artists in the genre, including character designer Raita Kazama (Xenoblade Chronicles™ X), writer Sawako Natori (NieR™), singer Emi Evans (NieR™ / NieR: Automata™), as well as composers Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger® / Xenogears™) and Mariam Abounnasr (Xenoblade Chronicles™ 3 / ONINAKI™).



This new installment takes place on the continent of Avaris, where a plague called the Corrosion turns wildlife and humans into abominations. Eline, a young itinerant Soul Whisperer, roams the land, using her fantastic abilities to heal the tormented inhabitants. Developed with Unreal® Engine 5, Edge of Memories immerses players in the heart of an exciting epic that pays tribute to the JRPG genre. The game features a vibrant and colorful world, as well as a story that explores powerful themes such as the exodus of peoples, a world plagued by disease, the quest for origins, and the need to adapt to an ever-changing environment.





With dynamic gameplay and real-time combat, Edge of Memories offers a decidedly action-oriented experience: to achieve victory, players must master Eline's abilities, chain spectacular combos with her two companions, and awaken the devastating power of the Berserk that lies dormant within her.



“We are thrilled to expand the world of the Edge of franchise with a new installment that takes on a fresh artistic direction and marks a turning point in gameplay, shifting from the strategic turn-based style of its predecessor in favor of a more dynamic and immersive Action RPG approach. As true JRPG enthusiasts, we have poured a lot of love into this project, and we can't wait to share it with both fans of the genre and newcomers alike.” says Jérémy Zeler-Maury, CEO of Midgar Studio.

Edge of Memories will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam) in Fall 2025.

Press Contacts:

Dead Good PR, nacon@deadgoodmedia.com

NACON – Vianney Jouve, vjouve@nacon.fr

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimize its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified center of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. www.corporate.nacongaming.com



About Midgar Studio

Midgar Studio is a game development company located in Montpellier, one of France’s sunniest cities. A small-scale studio, it is made up of a team of passionate Japanese role-playing game enthusiasts who use their expertise to create immersive and captivating worlds. Whether it’s futuristic worlds like Hover or heroic-fantasy like Edge of Eternity and Edge of Memories, Midgar Studio is committed to providing refreshing gaming experiences that allow players to explore original universes. Always attentive to its community, the studio stays close to players and constantly strives to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. Since 2022, NACON, one of Europe's leading video game publishers, has held a 100% stake in the company. For more information, visit www.midgar-studio.com.

