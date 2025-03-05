PWMG CEO, Michael Battalini, Elected to Board of Directors for the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame

The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group

Pittsburgh CEO Battalini elected to Board of Directors for The National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pittsburgh, PA February 11th, 2025 – The Italian American Sports Hall of Fame proudly announces the election of Michael Battalini to its esteemed Board of Directors. A respected leader in financial industry, Michael brings a wealth of experience, a deep passion for sports, and a strong connection to his Italian heritage to this prestigious institution. Michael is the President and Ceo of The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group As a former athlete, business leader, coach, and a supporter of Italian sports culture, Michael Battalini has long championed the recognition of Italian contributions to the world of sports. His leadership, strategic vision, and dedication to preserving the legacy of Italian athletes and sports figures makes Battalini a valuable addition to the board.As a board member, Michael will play a key role in shaping the Hall of Fame’s initiatives, including financial stewardship, fundraising and development, strategic planning, along with nominations and inductions. Michael's contributions will help ensure that the organization continues to celebrate the achievements of Italian sports legends while inspiring future generations.“I am incredibly honored to join the Board of Directors for the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame,” said Battalini. “As someone who is very proud of my Italian heritage, I look forward to working with my fellow board members to preserve the legacy of the great Italian athletes who have made an indelible mark on sports history.”For more information about the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame- Pittsburgh Chapter and its mission, please visit https://niashf.org/ About the Italian Sports Hall of Fame:The NIASHF strives to promote the history and heritage of Italian Americans in sports through a number of causes that are important to our organization and its founders.

