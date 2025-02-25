MEDIA RECAP: Kate Hudson Shines at The Soho Sessions





NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Soho Sessions returned for another unforgettable edition last night, this time featuring Kate Hudson in a rare and intimate performance. Hudson delivered a dynamic set that showcased her artistry, seamlessly weaving together original songs and unexpected covers.

The private event, held in the heart of New York City, saw a star-studded audience, including Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Hudson’s sons Ryder Robinson and Bing Bellamy, as well as Gayle King, Macaulay Culkin, Dana Bash, Richard Kind, Paul Shaffer, Edie Falco, Kelly Bensimon, and Jessica Hart, coming together for a remarkable night. (Find a full selection of high-resolution photos here .)

As with every edition, the evening reinforced The Soho Sessions’ commitment to using music to drive meaningful impact. This edition supported two important causes — MindUP, Goldie Hawn’s foundation that equips students, educators and families with mental fitness tools that build greater emotional literacy and improve resilience to face challenges with optimism, strength, and compassion, as well as Mount Sinai Health Systems.

Produced by Greg Williamson and Nicole Richardson, the founders of RWE Partners, The Soho Sessions has become a sought-after experience, where renowned artists perform in an exclusive setting to raise awareness and funds for vital charitable initiatives.

The Soho Sessions, which started over two years ago, is a hidden gem in New York City— a place where major artists perform to support charitable causes. Past performers include Paul Simon, Gary Clark Jr., Marcus King, Lukas Nelson, Brittney Spencer, YOLA, Amos Lee, Larkin Poe, and numerous others, raising support for causes like mental health, music education, and gun safety, among others. Since its inception, RWE Partners has raised $60 million for various causes through the power of live music.

About RWE Partners

RWE Partners, the company behind The Soho Sessions, was co-founded by Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter. The Soho Sessions is dedicated to enhancing communities through the power of music. We raise awareness and support for critical causes, including mental health, food insecurity, education, the arts, gun safety, climate change, medically tailored meals, and medical research. By forging collaborative partnerships with community and national leaders, artists, and charitable organizations, we aim to drive meaningful impact and foster positive change. In addition to The Soho Sessions, Williamson and Rechter are two of the co-executive producers and co-founders of the acclaimed Love Rocks NYC concerts. Over the past decade, RWE Partners has raised over $60 million for various nonprofits through the power of music.

