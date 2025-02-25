UPMC, Advocate Health and Xealth Executives to Speak at HIMSS25, Revealing Ways to Strategically Roll Out and Measure Digital Health

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIMSS -- Xealth , the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that CEO and Co-founder Mike McSherry will join UPMC CMIO Dr. Robert Bart, and separately Xealth COO and Co-founder Aaron Sheedy will join Advocate Health Director of Strategic Partnerships Edward Mitchell in speaking at this year’s HIMSS conference. HIMSS25, with the theme “Where Visionaries Unite to Revolutionize Healthcare,” will be held March 3-6 in Las Vegas.

Digital health, including tools delivering patient education and remote patient monitoring, help fill a necessary role in extending care options for patients and enhancing the overall experience. Key to broad adoption is the ability to identify ways digital can enhance current care delivery, gain internal suppoer, leverage automation and existing clinical workflows to optimize impact, and demonstrate measurable improvements.

Details on the Sessions:



Title: Launching a Successful Patient Experience Program

Speakers:

Edward Mitchell, director of strategic partnerships, Advocate Health

Aaron Sheedy, COO and co-founder, Xealth

Details: This session will look at how to strategically roll out a digital patient experience program, with internal support, that also benefits care teams and the healthcare system.

When: Tuesday, March 4, 1:30 – 2:00pm PT

Location: Venetian | Level 3 | Murano 320

Title: Quantifying the Value of Digital Health

Speakers:

Dr. Robert Bart, chief medical information officer, UPMC

Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder, Xealth

Details: This session will discuss one health system’s approach to establishing a framework for measuring the impact of its digital health tools and what the results have shown.

When: Wednesday, March 5, 12:45 – 1:45pm PT

Location: Venetian | Level 3 | Lido 3104

“Health systems are achieving greater impact from digital health than ever before,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Being able to strategicly leverage resources that demonstrate clear, measurable benefits for patients, clinicians and the healthcare system is crucial for any program. It is gratifying to partner with innovators such as Advocate Health and UPMC, who push the industry forward by creating a framework for digital programs that optimizes and quantifies their impact – helping more healthcare organizations maximize their digital investment.”

About 30 of the largest U.S. health systems use Xealth to reach more than 5 million patients with more than 20 million orders. Xealth has connected nearly 100 digital health partners.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of the Providence health system in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

