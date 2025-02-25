Racyne Parker Releases Debut Full-Length Album, 'Will You Go With Me?'

Cover art for 'Will You Go With Me?' by Racyne Parker Racyne Parker, image by Stephanie Mikuls Racyne Parker, image by Stephanie Mikuls

Inviting self-discovery, dream-chasing, and connection with authentic, heartfelt storytelling and small-town twang.

This album represents a formative chapter of my life. It’s filled with reflection, self-discovery, dream-chasing, love and moments from all the life that happened while I was busy making plans.” — Racyne Parker

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Racyne Parker unveils her dynamic debut album, 'Will You Go With Me?' A heartfelt blend of country, folk-rock, and Americana, the album weaves stories of self-discovery, dream-chasing, and connection with poignant, sweet lyrics and unforgettable melodies.

Inspired by her small-town upbringing in Southern Oregon, 'Will You Go With Me?' acts as a score for Racyne's transition to urban life in Denver, and now Seattle. Showcasing lush instrumentation, vibrant hooks, and authentic lyrics, it reflects her evolution as an artist and individual. Drawing comparisons to Lainey Wilson, "if she was from the PNW," Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron, and Keith Urban, Racyne's sound is a fresh take on country and Americana, featuring standout tracks like the critically and fan acclaimed "Make It Out Alive," "Willow Tree," "Already Late," "Most Likely To Be," and "Summertime Sweet."

Capturing the spirit of small-town grit and the bittersweet pursuit of new beginnings, the album is brought to life with varied guitar, swelling pedal steel, dynamic bass, drums and ear-catching vocals with hooks to boot. The result is a dynamic, lyrically driven and full sound rooted in country, but growing into folk and Americana.

Like a personal photo album of the past five years, 'Will You Go With Me?' captures the heartache of loss, the joy of love and the excitement of hitting the road, with Racyne’s lyrics inviting listeners to embark on a journey of connection and reflection with her.

"Will You Go With Me?" LYRICS SNIPPET

Somewhere between strong roots and light wings

I want to soar ‘til I can’t get any older

It’s bound to be a hell of a journey

Will you go with me?

“I’ve discovered so much joy in the music and the community built around it,” said Racyne. “[It] seems like we’ve come so far already... and yet, we’re just getting started on what is sure to continue to be a wild ride. And I certainly don’t want to keep at it all alone. So, of course, I have to ask—Will you go with me?”

All songs on 'Will You Go With Me?' are written by Racyne Parker, except “See How Far It Takes Me” (co-written with Claire Kelly) and “Get Close” (co-written with Andy Sydow). The album was primarily recorded, produced, and mixed by Randall Kent at Deaf Dog Studios in Nashville, with “Get Close” produced by Andy Sydow and engineered by Loren Dorland at Mighty Fine Studios in Denver.

Mastering was handled by Sam Moses at Moses Mastering (Nashville). The project features performances by Regan Akers (bass), Brian Cox (drums), Blake Mohler (banjo, lap steel, pedal steel), and Racyne Parker herself on vocals, guitar, and backing vocals, among others.

About Racyne Parker:

Racyne Parker is a Seattle-based singer-songwriter whose music blends country, folk, Americana, and singer-songwriter styles with heartfelt storytelling and emotional authenticity. Growing up in small-town Oregon, she found early inspiration from performing with her dad’s country-rock band.

Since launching her career in 2018, Racyne has released the critically acclaimed singles “Make It Out Alive,” “Willow Tree,” and “Most Likely To Be,” earning finalist spots in prestigious contests like Denver's Hometown for the Holidays, the Planet Bluegrass' Telluride Troubadour Contest and Folk Festival's Songwriter Contest, and the Unsigned Only organization's Song Contest.

With influences like Kacey Musgraves and Lord Huron, her music explores themes of small-town life, chasing dreams, celebrating family and love, and finding joy in the little moments.

