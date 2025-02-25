John Cabot University of Rome to Honor Nicola Bulgari for Philanthropic Engagement at Annual New York Gala April 1 2025

Nicola Bulgari

John Cabot University will honor fashion and philanthropic icon Nicola Bulgari in New York

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Cabot University of Rome to Honor Nicola Bulgari for Philanthropic Engagement at Annual New York Gala on April 1, 2025

John Cabot University (JCU), the leading American University in Italy, will honor Nicola Bulgari, world renowned philanthropist and entrepreneur during its Annual New York Gala on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 in Manhattan. More than 300 guests from the worlds of business, fashion, hospitality and diplomacy will attend.

Mr. Bulgari will receive the Frank J. Guarini Award for Philanthropic Engagement, named for the former U.S. Congressman who was a past Chairman and a major benefactor of JCU. During the evening, JCU will also celebrate its ranking as a Top Ten Business School in Italy.

Mr. Salvatore Salibello, Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees, stated: “JCU bridges American and European academic traditions providing students from all over the world the opportunity to study a full set of curricular offerings under an exceptional faculty in Rome. We are delighted to honor Nicola Bulgari. Mr Bulgari is the latest in a long line of distinguished honorees who prize the accomplishments of JCU and lend their presence to our advancement.”

According to Mr Bulgari, "It is an honor to receive this accord from John Cabot University, which, through its high standards and international influence offers a bright future to students interested in international business and many other careers and studies. Through its mission of providing a mix of high-quality American and Italian approaches in education in one of the great cultural capitals of the world, JCU students may avail themselves of the best of both worlds."

JCU’s 53rd year has been marked once again by several benchmark accomplishments, including the largest student enrollment in its history, the announcement of plans to enlarge further the facilities of the Rome campus along the Tiber River, and its recent naming as a Top Ten business school in Italy.

Dr. Franco Pavoncello, President of the University, stated: “Each year we dedicate this occasion to celebrate great achievement and great achievers, including this year's distinguished honoree, Nicola Bulgari. The faculty and staff of the University continue to attract students and earn their loyalty for the academic standards we hold. As our advancement continues briskly forward, we look ahead optimistically and enthusiastically.”

According to Frank Desiderio, Chairman of the University's Development Committee, “JCU has alumni, interested sponsors, and friends all over the world, particularly in the greater New York area, many of whom will join our honoree, trustees, faculty, and alumni for our annual dinner and award ceremony. The remarkable figure of Nicola Bulgari and the unmistakable Bulgari name have already engendered much interest in the Gala. We also look forward to welcoming new friends on April 1st.”

For further information please visit www.johncabot.edu/give-to-jcu/new-york-gala or contact us at development@johncabot.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.