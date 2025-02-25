Wang & Lee Group, Inc. Collaborates with City University of Hong Kong to Develop Advanced Eco-Friendly Lithium-Ion Battery Technology for Electric Bicycles, automotive and robotics

Hong Kong, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wang & Lee Group, Inc., a renowned listed company at the forefront of green energy initiatives, is pleased to announce its support as exclusive collaborator of Cystar Limited and its strategic partnership with City University of Hong Kong for the research and development of a cutting-edge large lithium-ion battery pack designed specifically for electric bicycles. The battery pack has multiple applications across the automotive and robotics industries including the use in e-bikes, mobility scooters, 3 wheel vehicles, ATV and LEV (light electric vehicles).

The collaboration between Cystar Limited and City University of Hong Kong represents a significant step towards advancing green energy technologies. The joint effort will focus on designing and developing a cost-effective, safe, and powerful lithium-ion battery pack with a 52-voltage rating and a power output of 500 W, tailored to meet the unique demands of electric bicycles.

This innovative battery pack will utilize a specialized electrolyte combination, ensuring exceptional electrochemical stability, enhanced capacity, and superior cycling performance. These features are specifically optimized for applications in electric bicycles and other energy-intensive transportation solutions, providing a sustainable and efficient power source for eco-friendly urban mobility.

One of the key competitive advantages of this lithium-ion battery technology is its eco-friendly and sustainable nature. The reduced environmental impact of these batteries aligns perfectly with global sustainability initiatives, appealing to eco-conscious consumers and businesses seeking green energy solutions that contribute to a cleaner and greener future for all.

"We are excited to provide strategic support as the exclusive collaborator of Cystar Limited in its partnership with City University of Hong Kong on this groundbreaking initiative to develop advanced lithium-ion battery technology." said Mr. Ho, CEO of Wang & Lee Group, Inc. "This project underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability, as we work towards creating environmentally-friendly solutions for the transportation sector."

The target product of this collaboration is a pouch-type lithium-ion battery, offering substantial advantages in terms of weight reduction and performance compared to traditional cylindrical cells. The advanced design and composition of the battery pack aim to address key challenges in electric bike technology, such as energy density, safety, and longevity, while providing a reliable and efficient power source for sustainable urban mobility.

"We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of energy storage technology and driving advancements in green transportation solutions," stated a representative of Cystar Limited. "This collaboration with Wang & Lee Group, Inc. and City University of Hong Kong is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability in the development of next-generation battery solutions."

The research and development of this lithium-ion battery pack for electric bicycles automotive and robotics industries represent a significant milestone in the transition towards clean and efficient urban transportation solutions. By combining expertise and resources, Wang & Lee Group, Inc., Cystar Limited and City University of Hong Kong are poised to make a lasting impact on the future of sustainable mobility and to capitalise on the increasing demand for quality batteries in the automotive and robotics industries.

Contact:

ir@wangnlee.com.hk

