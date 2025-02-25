Sandlot Stardom: New Children’s Book About A Young Slugger’s Baseball Game Inspires Motivation, Determination, and Resilience in Sports

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THE SLUGGER AND THE BAT

Charleston, SC, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baseball is America’s favorite pastime, and for one little slugger, it’s an awesome new experience to try his hardest at.

With his trusty bat in hand, the little slugger works hard through his turn at the plate to do his best for his team. Through strikes and some very near misses, it’s anyone’s guess how his plate appearance—and the rest of the game—will go.

“This book is written to delight all who enjoy the game and excitement of baseball. From batting, pitching, and the beginning and end of the game, enjoy watching as one young player takes his turn at bat.”

Dive into the heart-pounding action of stepping up to home plate with your team behind you within the pages of The Slugger and the Bat. Perfect for young children and their bookshelves, this fun-to-read, vibrantly illustrated picture book is sure to become a fast favorite of little sports fans everywhere.

The Slugger and the Bat is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Meet Patricia A Patterson, the matriarch of a large and loving family, and now a published author. With four children, nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren, Patricia has enriched their lives with her wonderful stories and poetry for over two decades. Her passion for writing has culminated in delightful children's books like Racy Saves The Day, Upside Down Santa and the Skinny Chimney, The Groundhogs and the Farmer, and Make Sick Germs Be Gone. Welcoming you to her imaginative world, Patricia hopes her future stories will continue to inspire joy, and foster a love for physical activities like baseball through her engaging narratives.

Media Contact: Patricia A Patterson and joshualchavez33@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Patricia A Patterson

