ArtiDiag EU by TOPDON US Offers Robust Diagnostic Scans for 15 European Makes Including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen Bentley and Rolls Royce

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON US, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, has added the ArtiDiag EU to its catalog of robust diagnostic tools for auto repair and maintenance professionals. Available for purchase online and through TOPDON’s distributor network, the ArtiDiag EU is an advanced diagnostic tool with full system diagnostics and maintenance functions for automotive repairs on 15 European vehicle makes including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and their affiliated brands.

“Our new ArtiDiag EU is the perfect diagnostic tool for DIY and auto tech professionals who want to repair European vehicles and it is available at a price that doesn’t break the bank,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “From general maintenance to significant repairs, the ArtiDiag EU is a one-source solution for full system diagnostics. The advanced technology enables mechanics to complete ECU coding for optimum vehicle performance, as well as perform reset services following extensive repairs to ensure a vehicle is operating at OE-level standards.”

The ArtiDiag EU is a robust diagnostic and scan tool that can detect maintenance issues, as well as provide comprehensive data on every vehicle system. Using the Advanced ECU Coding function, technicians can modify a vehicle’s performance by activating hidden features, customizing vehicle settings, and optimizing operational efficiencies.

“The ArtiDiag EU can help ensure a vehicle is operating at OE standards following routine oil changes and complex sensor calibrations,” said Schnitz. “It also features a full OBDII Mode, giving technicians the ability to clear trouble codes, monitor real-time data and ensure the vehicle is emissions compliant.”

The ArtiDiag EU features include:

4-inch TFT display

2G RAM / 32G ROM

3300mAh battery

OBDII code reader

Read/Clear DTCs

Read ECU information

Data stream

Bi-directional control

Compatible with Mercedes-Benz, Maybach, Sprinter, BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Skoda, SEAT, Bugatti, Bentley, MAN TGE and Lamborghini

Auto VIN

Free lifetime updates

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

