MJH Life Sciences® recognized with 2024 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cigna Healthcare has selected MJH Life Sciences® as a recipient of its 2024 gold level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program.

The MJH corporate wellness program is designed to support the holistic wellbeing of associates, fostering a culture where health and productivity go hand in hand. The company continuously invests in innovative ways to enhance workplace wellbeing through a comprehensive approach that includes on-site health initiatives, mental wellness resources, fitness challenges, preventive care programs and interactive wellness events. By empowering associates to prioritize their physical, mental and emotional health, MJH reinforces its commitment to creating an environment where employees feel supported, engaged and equipped to thrive professionally and personally.

“Prioritizing associate well-being isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s essential to building a thriving, high-performing organization,” said Shari Lundenberg, senior vice president of human resources. “That’s why wellness is woven into our culture at every level, ensuring our associates feel supported in their physical, mental and emotional health. Receiving the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation reinforces our commitment to fostering an environment where employees can do their best work while also taking care of themselves. When our people are at their best, our company is at its best.”

Vitality is defined as the capacity to pursue life with health, strength and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement. “Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected and productive workforce,” said Kari Knight Stevens, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at The Cigna Group. “Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That’s why we’re proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health and boost employee engagement.”

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture; program foundations and execution; policies and accommodations; and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare is proud to honor MJH Life Sciences with the gold level designation for having made strong progress towards a healthy work culture by establishing and growing employee well-being and engagement program.

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/ .

