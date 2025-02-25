Eight Indiana Agricultural Teachers Named Finalists for Golden Owl Award®

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 25, 2025) – Educators devote limitless time, and often their own resources, to helping students pursue their passions. To recognize the contributions of Indiana’s leading agricultural teachers, Farm Credit Mid-America and Nationwide are honoring eight exceptional teachers as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 nominations were collected for the state’s top agricultural teachers from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across Indiana.

Indiana’s 2024-2025 Golden Owl Award finalists are:

Jamie Earnhart, Central Noble

Chris Kaufman, Westfield

Jeff Miller, Sullivan

Janna Morgan, North Putnam

Rebekah Peterson, DeKalb

Kenna Slough, Shakamak

McCord Snider, East Central

Jim Wildermuth, North Miami

Each finalist was presented with an individualized plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and received a $500 check to support future educational efforts. Next, they’ll be entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be crowned as Indiana’s Ag Educator of the Year, earning an additional $3,000 Nationwide-funded check and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy.

Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award to honor the contributions of teachers and support their programs with additional resources to assist their continued educational efforts. This year, the award program honors outstanding ag educators in 13 states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Dakota.

“As the need grows for more ag educators across the nation, we are proud to thank and honor these hardworking agricultural teachers for their dedication,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “These educators play a crucial role in preparing students for successful careers in the industry.”

In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is also donating $5,000 to Indiana FFA to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisors alike.



