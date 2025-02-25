State Soil Conservation Board Strategic Planning Session - 2.26.25

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 19, 2025) — The State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB) will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Indiana Soybean Alliance Building (8425 Keystone Crossing #200, Indianapolis, IN 46240).

The SSCB invites public comments ahead of the upcoming strategic planning session. This meeting will address updates to the 2020-2024 SSCB Business Plan. Written comments may be submitted via email to [email protected] by Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture invites you to join the Microsoft Teams meeting:

Join meeting virtually, click here.

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 461 875 31#

The SSCB administers the Clean Water Indiana Fund, which is a water quality-related erosion and sediment reduction program. The SSCB also provides guidance and support to Indiana’s soil and water conservation district leaders as they assist local leadership in the protection of the state’s soil and water resources.



