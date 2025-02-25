SEVEN SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that six attorneys have been selected as 2025 Southern California “Super Lawyers” and one as a “Rising Star.”No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a “Super Lawyer” each year. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.The following Sklar Kirsh partners have been selected to the 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers:Super Lawyers--Jennifer Borow: Business & Corporate--Scott R. Ehrlich: Mergers & Acquisitions--Justin Goldstein: Business Litigation--Andrew Kirsh: Real Estate--Michael Rosner: Business & Corporate--Jeffrey Sklar: Business & CorporateRising Stars--Jennifer Cohen: Mergers & Acquisitions

