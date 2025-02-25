Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Survives Motion to Dismiss: Johnson Fistel LLP Continues to Investigate the Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces it is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders.

What can I do? If you are a current long-term Driven Brands shareholder, you may have legal claims that may be brought on behalf of the company, against the Company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned Driven Brands shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/DrivenBrandsHoldingsInc

What is this about? Recently the court denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss the shareholder class action lawsuit. According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Q1 2019 subscriber count was overstated; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants had a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and were ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action.

Johnson Fistel LLP’s investigation seeks to determine whether the senior officers or members of its board of directors harmed the company by breaching their fiduciary duties or otherwise violating securities laws in connection with the foregoing alleged conduct.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP : Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.