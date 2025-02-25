Sesame Solar Teams with SupplyCore to Provide Clean Mobile Power in Support of U.S. Department of Defense Energy Resilience and Sustainment

SupplyCore will sell Sesame Solar Renewable Mobile Nanogrids to support U.S. military and federal agencies. The alliance will enhance the Department of Defense goals to create energy availability, resilience and sustainment.

Rockford, IL, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesame Solar, the company creating global energy-resilience solutions, is expanding its efforts in the U.S. military and federal markets through an alliance with SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator and small business federal defense contractor. SupplyCore has more than 35 years of experience managing complex contracts in support of the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of State (DoS), and General Services Administration (GSA) by serving the U.S. military services, civilian agencies, and allied governments in supporting sustainment and maintaining readiness. The teaming agreement allows SupplyCore to configure and sell Sesame Solar Mobile Nanogrids to military and federal agencies as a means for off-grid, renewable power to create sustainment for mission critical activities.

Created specifically for military deployments, Sesame Solar’s Unmanned Mobile Nanogrids provide Clean Mobile Power that is fast-to-deploy, easy-to-use, and available anytime, anywhere ensuring energy resilience and readiness. Powered by solar + green hydrogen + battery storage—and easily set up by 1 person in <15 minutes—Sesame’s Mobile Nanogrids are a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel generators, providing weeks of energy autonomy with no energy supply chain requirement.

A reliance on fossil fuels and the increasingly severe impacts of climate change have become a destabilizing force for the U.S. Military, requiring innovative, clean energy technology that will enhance capability and lethality while increasing the readiness and resilience of warfighters. The U.S. DoD states that energy is an essential enabler of military capability, and the Department depends on energy-resilient forces and weapon systems to achieve its mission. “Increasing energy resilience and availability is a top priority for the U.S. military and allies,” said Sesame Solar Co-founder & CEO, Lauren Flanagan. “Sesame’s goal is to design and manufacture renewably-powered Solutions that streamline logistics requirements while ensuring sustainment for critical missions.”

Sesame’s Mobile Nanogrids can be used to power a variety of military operations with pre-configured solutions including: unmanned surveillance, secure communications, clean water station, security and command, medical, fire safety and emergency response hubs, EV charging and more, including up to 150 square feet of interior workspace. “Our alliance with Sesame Solar will aid in rapidly supplying the military and federal agencies with Clean Mobile Power to thrive in dynamic environments while maintaining core operations,” said Peter Provenzano, SupplyCore President & CEO.

Similar to an energy-independent power plant, Sesame Nanogrids provide a continuous loop of reliable, renewable energy so there’s no downtime or refueling supply logistics required. They operate in austere environments and are equipped with onboard communications adaptable for a wide range of military activities. With the addition of Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG), Sesame’s Nanogrids generate the water needed to make green hydrogen gas to power the fuel cell, creating complete energy independence, while also providing clean drinking water. “Sesame’s Mobile Nanogrids fill a critical need for customers worldwide, and we look forward to working together to provide this cutting-edge technology to U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense and its allies,” said SupplyCore President & CEO Peter Provenzano.

SupplyCore is a Defense Logistics Agency Prime Vendor, who manages Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) contracts for special operations, fire, and emergency service equipment, ensuring the warfighter receives capability faster than through traditional acquisition systems. “Sesame’s alliance with SupplyCore and its DLA TLS contract awards represents a distribution breakthrough to complement our patented, market-leading, Clean Mobile Power technology,” added Lauren Flanagan, Sesame Solar CEO.

The Sesame Solar and SupplyCore alliance has successfully deployed a Sesame Unmanned Perimeter Security Nanogrid at the White Sands Missile Base (WSMR) for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) with additional TLS deployments for the USACE and the U.S Marine Corps scheduled for the first half of 2025. The WSMR deployment is the world’s first Unmanned Perimeter Security Nanogrid that self-generates power from solar, green hydrogen, atmospheric water generation, and battery storage developed with support from the USACE. Its passive energy design allows Sesame’s Nanogrid to operate in austere weather conditions with a low, “parasitic energy” load. The USACE is testing the Unmanned Perimeter Security Nanogrid in WSMR’s desert winter and summer temperature extremes. Future tests in arctic locations are under discussion.

###

ABOUT SESAME SOLAR, INC.

Sesame Solar is the global, energy-resilience company behind the world’s first 100% renewably-powered Mobile Nanogrid Solution for off-grid power. Using solar, green hydrogen, and battery storage, Sesame’s Nanogrids self-generate Clean Mobile Power to serve communities with energy in less than 15 minutes. From powering essential services and communications to security to clean water, infrastructure, events or job sites, Sesame has an off-grid power solution for a variety of industrial, government and military applications. Sesame Solar is trusted by leading organizations such as the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Comcast and Cox Communications—with investments from Morgan Stanley, VSC Ventures, PAX Angels and BELLE Capital. Sesame Solar Mobile Nanogrids are proudly made in Michigan, USA. To learn more about Sesame Solar, visit the website at https://www.sesame.solar/.

ABOUT SUPPLYCORE

SupplyCore supports the U.S. military, civilian agencies, and allied governments with a wide variety of facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special operational equipment, end items, heavy equipment, and fire and emergency services equipment necessary to support sustainment and maintain readiness. Through its market segments of Base Operations Supply, Tailored Logistics Support (TLS), and Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable, and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. SupplyCore has been awarded several Prime Vendor contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency, including Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO); Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), Metals TLS, Special Operational Equipment (SOE) TLS, and Fire and Emergency Services Equipment (F&ESE) TLS. In addition, SupplyCore supports several General Services Administration (GSA) schedules and contracts and is a sole source solution for Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales. For more information about SupplyCore and its 37-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit https://www.supplycore.com.

###

Attachment

Nellie Miller SupplyCore 815-972-4726 nellie.miller@supplycore.com Katharine Garth Sesame Solar 404-202-1712 katharine.garth@sesame.solar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.