Pixalate Releases EMEA Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in January 2025

London, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies of the United Kingdom , Spain , France , the Netherlands , and Germany .

In addition to the United Kingdom , Spain , France , the Netherland s, and Germany reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S. , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , China , Japan , India and Singapore .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in January 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (January 2025)

United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 384101264 Daily Mail: Breaking News dmg media ltd 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited

United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.peoplefun.wordcross Wordscapes PeopleFun com.block.juggle Block Blast! Hungry Studio com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.

Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 692753615 Wallapop - Sell & Buy WALLAPOP SL 632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited

Spain - Google Play Store



Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. com.wallapop Wallapop - Sell & Buy Wallapop com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 382596778 Kleinanzeigen - without eBay Marktplaats BV 300000385 SPORT1: Sport & Fussball News SPORT1 Online GmbH 367342259 kicker Fußball News kicker online - Olympia Verlag GmbH

Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.ebay.kleinanzeigen Kleinanzeigen - without eBay Marktplaats B.V. com.easybrain.art.puzzle Art Puzzle - Jigsaw Art Games Easybrain com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.

France - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 325658560 BFM TV - radio et info en live NextradioTV

France - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pieyel.scrabble Scrabble® GO-Classic Word Game Scopely com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW com.gamebrain.hexasort Hexa Sort Lion Studios Plus

Netherlands - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 373963365 Marktplaats - buy and sell Marktplaats BV 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED

Netherlands - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name nl.marktplaats.android Marktplaats Marktplaats BV com.vitastudio.mahjong Vita Mahjong Vita Studio. com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

