Pixalate Releases EMEA Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in January 2025
According to Pixalate research, the ‘Wordscapes’ Bundle ID (com.peoplefun.wordcross) in the United Kingdom led in the Google Play Store; in Spain, the Bundle ID (com.dubox.drive) for ‘TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space’ on the Google Play Store claimed the top spot; in Germany, Bundle ID (382596778) for ‘Kleinanzeigen - without eBay’ ranked No. 1 in the Apple App Store
London, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.
In addition to the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India and Singapore.
Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in January 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.
Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (January 2025)
United Kingdom - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|384101264
|Daily Mail: Breaking News
|dmg media ltd
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
United Kingdom - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.peoplefun.wordcross
|Wordscapes
|PeopleFun
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|Hungry Studio
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
Spain - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|692753615
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|WALLAPOP SL
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
Spain - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|com.wallapop
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|Wallapop
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
Germany - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|382596778
|Kleinanzeigen - without eBay
|Marktplaats BV
|300000385
|SPORT1: Sport & Fussball News
|SPORT1 Online GmbH
|367342259
|kicker Fußball News
|kicker online - Olympia Verlag GmbH
Germany - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.ebay.kleinanzeigen
|Kleinanzeigen - without eBay
|Marktplaats B.V.
|com.easybrain.art.puzzle
|Art Puzzle - Jigsaw Art Games
|Easybrain
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
France - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|325658560
|BFM TV - radio et info en live
|NextradioTV
France - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.pieyel.scrabble
|Scrabble® GO-Classic Word Game
|Scopely
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|com.gamebrain.hexasort
|Hexa Sort
|Lion Studios Plus
Netherlands - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|373963365
|Marktplaats - buy and sell
|Marktplaats BV
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
Netherlands - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|nl.marktplaats.android
|Marktplaats
|Marktplaats BV
|com.vitastudio.mahjong
|Vita Mahjong
|Vita Studio.
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (January 2025)
- Spain (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Germany (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- United Kingdom (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- United States (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Canada (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Mexico (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Brazil (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- China (Google Play Store)
- Japan (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Singapore (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- France (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Netherlands (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
-
India (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
