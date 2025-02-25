Ascent Cloud Announces Geopointe and LevelEleven Actions Powered by Agentforce

Customers can now unlock additional insights into sales performance with generative AI and Agentforce.

DETROIT, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud today announced Geopointe and LevelEleven Agentforce Actions to unlock critical insights for sales and revenue teams. With Ascent Cloud’s agent actions for Geopointe and LevelEleven, customers can extend agent capabilities to help field sales teams execute more effectively and motivate team members autonomously.

Agentforce is the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform for deploying autonomous AI agents across any business function. Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents, as well as a library of pre-built skills for any use case across sales, service, marketing and commerce, MuleSoft, Tableau, Slack, partners and more.

Agentforce introduces a library of ready-to-use skills – packaged topics and actions to get work done, including skills from Ascent Cloud on the AppExchange – all grounded on the data and metadata of your org. Agentforce is backed by the first-ever enterprise ecosystem of agent skills, enabling partners and customers to extend their Agentforce with custom Topics and Actions ranging from new agent types to new, partner-built actions.

Ascent Cloud’s agent actions for Agentforce can be integrated into customers’ existing Salesforce agents in Agent Builder or discovered on Salesforce AppExchange , the leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

Customers can now use agents and Geopointe agent actions to automatically build business trip plans and prospecting lists based on geographic insights into your Salesforce data. Customers can also streamline recognition and achievement by using agents and LevelEleven agent actions to give badges anywhere inside Salesforce.

“We are thrilled to provide our customers with Agentforce actions for Geopointe and LevelEleven,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These and future enhancements will unlock greater insights that drive performance for sales teams. We will be introducing additional complementary enhancements throughout 2025.”

“Salesforce’s leading partner ecosystem is at the forefront of the AI enterprise, where humans and AI come together through autonomous Agents and Agent Actions,” said Brian Landsman, EVP, Global Technology Partners, Salesforce. “These latest innovations boost scale, efficiency, and satisfaction across a variety of use cases, while enabling Agents to execute complex tasks across an organization’s technology stack. We look forward to seeing our customers take full advantage of these and experience better business outcomes.”

Ascent Cloud’s Agentforce Actions for Geopointe and LevelEleven are now available on Salesforce’s AppExchange.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, Agentforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps companies Plan, Execute, and Grow with its industry-leading sales performance management solutions. Plan and optimize your territories with Territory Planner. Execute your go-to-market strategy with Geopointe. Grow your team members with LevelEleven.

Geopointe is a geolocation solution that location-enables CRM data to help companies geographically visualize accounts, opportunities, and other critical business information. With Geopointe, sales teams can efficiently execute with optimized routes, territory management, and geoanalytics.

LevelEleven is a gamification and coaching solution that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention. With LevelEleven, sales leaders are able to motivate and coach their teams to better outcomes.

Media Contact:

Steve Gravel

Ascent Cloud

(800) 932-3779

steve.gravel@ascentcloud.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.