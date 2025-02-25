Polyvance Officially Launches the Nitro-Fuzer Touch Professional Plastic Welder

RAINSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polyvance, the world leader in plastic repair products, is proud to announce the official launch of its latest innovation, the Nitro-FuzerTouch featuring Tru-Fuze™ Technology. This state-of-the-art nitrogen plastic welder is now available for purchase and shipment, following its initial announcement in late 2024.The Nitro-Fuzer Touch is designed to revolutionize plastic welding with its user-friendly features and advanced technology. Key highlights include:* 20+ Plastic Presets: Pre-programmed settings for over twenty of the most common plastic types eliminate the need to determine optimal temperature and flow settings, saving time and ensuring accuracy.* Auto Flow & Temperature Control: Maintains optimal flow rate and temperature for each plastic type, resulting in high-quality and consistent welds.* Precise Temperature Control: Allows users to adjust the flow rate without affecting the flow temperature, providing flexibility for various welding applications.* Intuitive Touchscreen Interface: The easy-to-use touchscreen ensures no guesswork, simplifying the welding process for both novice and experienced users.* Self-Cooling Torch: Ensures proper cool-down protocol regardless of how the welder is powered off, enhancing safety and extending the tool's lifespan.Kurt Lammon, CEO of Polyvance, expressed his enthusiasm about the product launch:"The Nitro-Fuzer Touch represents a significant advancement in plastic repair. Our team has worked diligently to develop a welder that combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features, ensuring that our customers can achieve the highest quality repairs with ease."John Pennycuff, Chief Revenue Officer at Polyvance, added:"We are setting a new standard in the industry. This innovation not only enhances the capabilities of repair professionals but also reinforces Polyvance's commitment to providing top-tier solutions that drive efficiency and profitability for our clients."The Nitro-Fuzer Touch is available in two models:* Model 8302: Designed for use with bottled nitrogen gas.* Model 8303: Includes an onboard nitrogen generator, eliminating the need for bottled gas.Both models come fully assembled with a heavy-duty cart, an airless welder for smoothing nitrogen welds and repairing thermoset polyurethane plastics, and three organizer boxes of plastic welding rods to get users started immediately.For more information about the Nitro-FuzerTouch and to place orders, please visit www.polyvance.com About Polyvance:Polyvance is the world leader in the manufacturing of plastic repair products and the pioneer of plastic repair technologies within the auto collision industry. Inspired by those origins, Polyvance continues extending the reach of plastic repair through its innovative products that include plastic welders, plastic welding rods, a full suite of refinishing products, and world-class education that is second to none. For more information about Polyvance and its products, please visit www.polyvance.com

